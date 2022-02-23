What happened to the Yorkshire Ripper's wife? Where is Sonia Sutcliffe now?

ITV's new gripping documentary, Yorkshire Ripper: The Secret Murders, re-examines the case of Peter Sutcliffe, a notorious serial killer who was found guilty of murdering 13 women in the late 1970s.

While the two-part series explores Peter's horrific crimes and the impact on the victims' families, viewers may be curious to know what happened to his wife, Sonia.

What happened to the Yorkshire Ripper's wife?

Sonia is now 71 years old and little is known about her life.

According to The Sun, she was last seen walking arm-in-arm with her now-husband, hairdresser Michael Woodward, in 2018.

The couple have spent most of their married life living apart from each other as Sonia refuses to move out of the Bradford home she shared with Peter and Michael has declined to move in, according to the publication.

According to reports, Sonia is now remarried

How did Peter and Sonia meet?

Peter Sutcliffe met his wife Sonia Szurma on February 14, 1967 at a disco night in a local pub.

Sonia, the daughter of Czechoslovakia immigrants living in Bradford, was only 15 years old when she first met Peter.

The couple married after eight years of dating on Sonia's 24th birthday, August 10, 1974, when Peter was 28 years old.

Two months after the couple tied the knot, Peter began his murder spree. Two years later, Sonia began treatment for schizophrenia.

The couple lived together in Heaton, Bradford, a house which they moved into on September 26, 1977. Sonia worked as a supply teacher at the time and also took the job of an auxiliary nurse one night a week.

When Peter was found guilty of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others between 1975 and 1980, Sonia remained married to him and stayed living in their marital home.

The ITV documentary includes interview with victims' families

The couple's relationship was later characterised by the writer Gordon Burn as domineering, with Sonia willing to slap him down "like a naughty schoolboy".

Sonia visited her husband during his time spent in Parkhurst prison and later at the high-security psychiatric hospital Broadmoor, where he was transferred to in 1984 following a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

The pair separated in 1989 and divorced in 1994, 13 years after he was sentenced to 20 life sentences.

Peter died in November 2020 from COVID-19-related complications.

The first episode of ITV's Yorkshire Ripper: The Secret Murders airs on Wednesday 23 February at 9pm, while the second episode airs the following night at the same time.

