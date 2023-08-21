7 amazing new shows coming to ITV this autumn 2023

Need something new to watch for when the days grow shorter? Here are some excellent ITV shows coming out in autumn...

ITV has introduced a very impressive line-up of new shows coming to our screens in autumn 2023. Be it comedy or drama, there is something here for everyone, so what will you be watching? Check out our top recommendations...

The Winter King

We've been excited about this one! Starring Agents of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker, the Arthurian story takes place in the fifth century and follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader. But will it be good as BBC's iconic show Merlin? Only time will tell…

© Simon Ridgway Iain in The Winter King

The Tower II: Death Message

Did you enjoy The Tower? Gemma Whelan is back as DS Sarah Collins, while Tahirah Sharif returns as PC Lizzie Adama. In season two, Lizzie is called to a domestic violence complaint, while Sarah has transferred to Homicide Command, and is asked to reopen the case of missing schoolgirl Tania Mills, who disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral. Despite believing it to be an impossible challenge, she begins to uncover clues that previous investigations had overlooked- and eventually leads her to cross paths with Lizzie once again.

C*A*U*G*H*T

Fancy a clever comedy? Starring Sean Penn, this series follows four Australian soldiers who are kidnapped - with their hostage video quickly going viral and making them celebrities - changing their lives forever. The show is set to poke fun at celebrity culture and social media, and we can't wait to tune in!

Platform 7

From the screenwriter who wrote The Virgin Queen and The Politician's Wife comes Platform 7, which follows Lisa, a woman who witnesses a terrible event at a railway station, which jogs her own fragmented memory to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed. Intriguing!

Archie

This upcoming drama is set to depict the life of the legendary actor, Cary Grant. As a child, young Archie had a terrible childhood before joining a band of acrobats, stilt walkers, clown and comedians as a teenager, eventually moving to America and changing his name. The synopsis reads: "The drama intercuts with scenes from 1961 when at the height of his fame living in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, the legendary actor was breaking all box office records but desperately unhappy in his private life." The show is being made with Cary's daughter Jennifer and ex-wife Dyan's blessing.

The Long Shadow

Based on William Collins' account Wicked Beyond Belief, this true-crime drama focuses on the five-year hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper AKA Peter Sutcliffe. The series is set to focus on the devastating impact Sutcliffe’s crimes had on the victims and their families and promises to bring a new perspective to the terrible crimes.

Irvine Welsh’s Crime: season two

Did you enjoy season one of this hit Scottish drama? In season two, Ray Lennox returns to Edinburgh Serious Crimes, hoping to prove he has recovered from his breakdown. However, Ray comes back to a very different team, shen one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, "Lennox and Drummond quickly realise that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice".

The synopsis continues: "The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police… It’s not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place - tracing the motivation back to an unsavoury incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realise that there is more to this case than meets the eye and that the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all."