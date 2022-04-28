Downton Abbey Robert James-Collier teases Thomas' ending in sequel

Downton Abbey is known for many things: the costumes, the drama, and never quite knowing whether Thomas Barrow is going to be a good guy or a bad guy. Downton's most devilish Butler has certainly redeemed himself over the years – so much so that it's fair to say that we're all hoping that he finally finds his happily ever after a series of failed romances while secretly living as a gay man in the early twentieth century.

Chatting to Robert James-Collier at the Downton Abbey 2 premiere, he hinted that Thomas' long search for romance may finally have worked out. He explained: "Hollywood comes to town in the shape of Dominic West and they film within Downton Abbey and Thomas gets very much involved - so I’m hoping he gets a happy ending."

WATCH: Downton cast reminisce on 12 years in the franchise

Fans have speculated that Thomas and Dominic's character may have a romantic storyline due to a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer, where they appear to share a moment with one another.

We hope Thomas gets a happily ever after in the sequel!

Previously speaking about his character, James told The Advocate: "As Thomas has begun to understand himself, so has the audience. The move shifted from a pattern of not liking/hating him to empathizing with him. That grew into sympathy. They love Thomas now, and they root for him.

"They just want him to be happy because they're like, I get it. It must have been horrendous to not be able to love and be free in a time to be yourself. Who should deny that most basic of human rights?"

