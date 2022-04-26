Downton Abbey star reveals real reason film release date was delayed

Downton Abbey star Douglas Reith has opened up about delaying the premiere date of the sequel, A New Era. Speaking to HELLO! at the premiere of the much-anticipated new installment of the beloved franchise, he spoke about the importance of seeing it in the cinema.

He explained: "I’m quite sure you’ll enjoy it, it has more elements than the last one, it’s very funny and there’s drama and there’s pathos. I would defy anyone to leave the theatre without thinking it’s a transportive experience. And very important to see on the big screen… You’re seeing it with other people, you’re enjoying the experience and that’s what drama is all about.

"Netflix is great, Amazon Prime is great, but you’re watching on your computer or television and it’s not the same."

When asked if ensuring that it would have a cinema release was the reason behind the film’s three-month delayed release date, he explained: "I think that’s part of it.'

"I also think filming during a pandemic, so many films had been mothballed and so many were coming out at the same time, they probably thought, 'If we push it onto spring it’ll get a better reception.' It’s fairly sensible I think from the point of view of Universal."

The actor also opened up about attending the glam red carpet event, saying: "It’s very much part of our job to be gracious, we’re only here because of you… I love it, I think it’s necessary for us to do this, we’re just people, like everybody else!"

