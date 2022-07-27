Did you know that another actress was originally cast as Abby Sciuto on NCIS before Pauley Perrette? It's hard to imagine anyone else in the iconic role

It's been four years since Pauley Perrette left the cast of NCIS, but she still remains one of our favourite stars of the show.

MORE: Could NCIS star Pauley Perrette be returning for season 20?

She played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto who was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense, which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. But viewers might be surprised to learn that the CBS procedural came close to casting someone else in the role. Want to know more? Keep reading…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pauley Perrette left NCIS back in 2018 after 15 years on the show

It's hard to imagine anyone else in the iconic role that turned Pauley into one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television, but before NCIS casting directors found the then 34-year-old actress, there were numerous TV stars who went for the role.

MORE: Where are the stars who left NCIS now? Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly and more

MORE: Pauley Perrette surprises fans by reuniting with former NCIS co-star - see photo

Among them was Mandalorian and The Flash actress Katee Sackhoff who was a frontrunner for the role. According to TV Line, Katee auditioned to play Abby when casting for the role had just begun.

Katee Sackhoff auditioned to play Abby Sciuto

However, she was unable to move forward with the show as at the same time, she was also up for a main role in sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica. She was ultimately cast as Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace and went on to star in the show until it ended in 2009.

MORE: All we know about NCIS' Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon's feud

Meanwhile, this left the role of Abby open for Pauley, who gladly accepted. She appeared on the show for 15 years, only departing in 2018 following a behind-the-scenes dispute with lead star Mark Harmon.

Mark, who has never addressed the accusations made by Pauley, has also since left the show - and it turns out that his role was also nearly played by someone else. Hollywood star Harrison Ford was urged by his team to pursue the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but he ultimately decided not to go for it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.