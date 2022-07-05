Pauley Perrette surprises fans by reuniting with former NCIS co-star - see photo See the sweet photo!

Pauley Perrette has left fans in total shock after unexpectedly reuniting with one of her former NCIS co-stars, four years after her exit from the show.

MORE: NCIS delights fans with major update on season 20

Taking to Twitter this week, Pauley revealed that she and Brian Dietzen - who has played the role of Dr Jimmy Palmer on the CBS drama since 2004 - had met up in LA where they both live. She shared a selfie of the two of them smiling at the camera with her beloved pooch Rosie in her arms. She added alongside the tweet: "Me and @BrianDietzen today. (And #RescueDog Rosie!) :)."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's Abby says her goodbyes to the NCIS team

The two stars then showed off their cheeky humour in the replies. "You've gotten so much taller since I last saw you! That's me standing on my tiptoes!" Brian commented on the photo, which prompted Pauley to clear things up for her followers. She replied: "He did that on purpose! He wanted to make me look like a giant because we are standing on a hill!"

MORE: Where are the stars who left NCIS now? Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly and more

MORE: Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans were thrilled to see the two stars back together and their friendship still going strong. "What a great picture, you look beautiful Pauley. Miss you on NCIS. Love you Brian and you're beautiful, too!!" one said.

Pauley reunited with her former NCIS star Brian Dietzen

Another wrote: "Awww what gorgeous! A beautiful pic! I love you both!" and a third added: "Awwwhhh!! You three make my heart smile!!!"

As fans will remember, Pauley bowed out of the long-running naval drama back in 2018 after 15 seasons on the show, leaving fans both shocked and devastated.

The two actors last shared a screen together back in 2018

On the show, her character Abby Sciuto resigned after an assassination attempt, but according to multiple reports, Pauley left after a falling out with the series' former lead Mark Harmon. The two stars reportedly had a number of clashes behind the scenes in 2016 after the Leroy Gibbs actor brought his dog to set, where it bit a crew member leaving him needing 15 stitches.

MORE: All we know about NCIS' Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon's feud

Tellingly, the pair did not share the screen together during Pauley's emotional final episode. Instead, Abby bid farewell to her other colleagues at NCIS HQ and simply delivered a letter for Gibbs and watched from the street as he read it. Mark, who himself left the show last year, has never addressed the accusations.

Meanwhile, Brian continues to serve on the show as a series regular and will return, along with new lead star Gary Cole and co-stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray and Katrina Law, for the show's milestone 20th season on 20 September.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.