Sanditon writer reveals surprising reason why some season 2 scenes were lost

Sanditon writer Justin Young has revealed that some carriage scenes that were written in the scripts for season two were "lost" as they were too expensive to film.

Chatting to HELLO! and other journalists about the challenges the cast and crew faced in the upcoming season, the executive producer revealed that he would have included more carriage scenes if he could.

He explained: "The big challenge for me was carriages because everything on a period drama is expensive, so I wrote a lot of carriage scenes and then I get these notes back from the other producers saying: 'We can't have a carriage in this scene, can the scene be in a kitchen or them walking?'

"So I lost a lot of carriage scenes. If I had my way every scene would be in a carriage. I think that's what a period drama is, it's two people in the back of a carriage. But, as I say, expensive."

Sanditon made its long-awaited return to screens last week and fans who managed to catch the first episode will know that Theo James' character, Sidney Parker, was [spolier alert] killed off at the beginning of the season debut.

Rose Williams plays heroine Charlotte Heywood

Rose Williams, who plays Charlotte, recently spoke about the actor's exit. When asked what it was like welcoming new characters and filming without Theo, she told HELLO! and other journalists: "I mean, sad to not get other characters, too, like Alex Roach, who plays Diana and lovely young Stringer. There was a handful that didn't come back which is sad but at the same time, I'm blessed to be able to work with this beautiful, new ensemble with brand new energy.

"We also shot in a lot of new locations. I feel so lucky. Ben [Lloyd-Hughes] is so encouraging and has a great sense of humour. Eloise [Webb] is so vibrant. I so enjoyed all of our Herrick Park stuff. Absolutely wonderful."

