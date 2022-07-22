Sanditon star Rose Williams opens up about Theo James' exit

Sanditon star Rose Williams has opened up about Theo James' exit from the popular period drama.

The 28-year-old actress admitted that it was "sad" to see some actors depart from the show following its first series.

When asked what it was like welcoming new characters and filming without Theo, main star Rose responded: "I mean, sad to not get other characters, too, like Alex Roach, who plays Diana and lovely young Stringer. There was a handful that didn't come back which is sad but at the same time, I'm blessed to be able to work with this beautiful, new ensemble with brand new energy.

"We also shot in a lot of new locations. I feel so lucky. Ben [Lloyd-Hughes] is so encouraging and has a great sense of humour. Eloise [Webb] is so vibrant. I so enjoyed all of our Herrick Park stuff. Absolutely wonderful."

The Sidney Parker actor, along with Leo Suter, who played James Stringer, left fans devastated when they announced that they would not be returning for season two.

Theo James left the show after season one

Just days after the news of season two's renewal was announced, Theo released a statement that read: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to."

Theo's exit from the series is addressed in the first episode of season two, with his character [spoiler alert] being killed off during a trip visiting Antigua.

Speaking about his decision to write Sidney out of the story in that way, showrunner Justin Young told Decider: "Very quickly, I said the only way this is going to work is if we basically take Sidney out of the equation right at the top of season two. Otherwise, there's no way the audience is going to invest in any other love interest. Again, it’ll just be waiting for him to return."

Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays new love interest Alexander Colbourne

"I think if he had just disappeared overseas or if he was away married, that would be too ambiguous. And there'd be the hope that he'd return. So I feel like it really does justice to the character because even though the season opens with his passing, his character is very much felt throughout the second season. Which is only right, I think."

