Friend of the Family drama is based on terrifying Jan Broberg Felt abduction case - details

Friend of the Family is set to be our latest true-crime obsession. To be released via Peacock TV on Sky and NOW in October, the story follows the abduction of Jan Broberg Felt, who was taken not once but twice by a supposed family friend, Robert Berchtold.

MORE: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist: Where is football player Manti Te'o now?

The story was made popular in the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, and it follows the terrifying true story of the Broberg family, who entrusted their family friend Robert with their daughter, Jan, only for Jan to be groomed and abducted by him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Friend of the Family tells a harrowing true story

The official synopsis reads: "The Brobergs - devoted to their faith, family, and community – were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbour used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered – and how they survived."

The new drama is set to star True Blood star Anna Paquin alongside The White Lotus actor Jack Lacy, while The Office actor Colin Hanks, The Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace and Unbelievable’s Hendrix Yancey also star.

Will you be watching the show?

Taking to YouTube to discuss the new series, one person wrote: "This looks fantastic & weird. I hope lots of people tune in & this gets Emmy love cuz Jake deserves his flowers & I want to see him succeed. Will definitely check it out," another person wrote: "Jake Lacy is such an underrated actor. He's so brilliant."

MORE: 7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch

MORE: The harrowing true story behind new drama Under the Banner of Heaven

Jan Broberg Felt has herself spoken about her experience as a child, telling Vulture: "Grooming is a very interesting subject that I think many people do not understand. When you’re in it, when it’s happening to you, you don’t know it. It happens slowly all the time. I don’t feel like people really understand how it happens and they just blame my parents. The reality is that my parents were victims too, and this man was just a master manipulator."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.