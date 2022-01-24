7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch Need some recommendations for your next crime obsession?

Need some new true-crime documentaries to watch? While shows like The Staircase, Tiger King and Unsolved Mysteries are perhaps Netflix's most popular docuseries, the streaming service has plenty of amazing shows that might have escaped your notice. See our top picks here…

Tinder Swindler

This upcoming documentary is set to get people talking! The story follows a young woman, Cecilie, who matches with a handsome billionaire playboy who turns out to be the man of her dreams. However, the moment she realised that there was more to him than what met the eye, it was all too late. However, the tragic case of fraud turns into a revenge thriller after Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, determined to bring him to justice. To be released on 2 February.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

This heartbreaking documentary looks at the terrible death of eight-year-old Gabriel, who passed away following prolonged abuse by his mother and her boyfriend. Following his death, the Los Angeles community rallied together for justice and accountability, and the series looks at how the system failed Gabriel despite dire warning signs that he was in danger.

The Puppet Master

The story follows conman Robert Freegard as he conned men and women alike, stealing nearly £1million as he did it. His traumatised victims were led to believe they were accomplices in highly elaborate secret service operations and that their families were in grave danger if they did not obey, with Robert abusing and controlling them with fear. The story is particularly fascinating as Robert is still at large during the making of the documentary, and follows a family who fear for their mother’s safety.

Don't F*** with Cats

After a man posted a video of himself murdering two kittens, a group of amateur sleuths become obsessed with tracking him down before he commits more atrocities – and it turns out the killer is onto them. A fascinating documentary that has so many twists and turns you won't know where to begin.

The Motive

The Motive looks at the murders of Nissim and Leah Cohen and their daughters Anat and Shira in Jerusalem in 1986. The Israeli documentary follows the investigation into Nissim and Leah's 14-year-old son, who confessed to committing the murders, and why he would commit such atrocities. The teen claimed that a monster told him to murder his family, but his lawyer, Yossi, alludes to other theories. Want to know more? You'll have to watch and find out!

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

The new series of Crime Scene looks at the police investigation into a serial killer who preyed upon sex workers operating within Time Square's sex industry. The horror of the crimes, and how long they went on before the murderer was apprehended, will stay with you long after the final episode.

My Lover My Killer

The six-part series unpicks six different historical criminal cases that all revolve around relationships that have gone seriously wrong. Each episode details the victims who were centred in abusive relationships and paid the ultimate price. The show features contributions from detectives, criminal investigators and forensic psychologists to help tell the story of the victims.

