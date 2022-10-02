Law and Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt message as fans spot major character change

Law and Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay has shared a tribute to the crime drama's new showrunner, David Graziano, following the release of season 24's second episode.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Olivia Benson actress shared a snap of the cast alongside the caption: "#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you, and we can’t wait to see what your vision has in store for us in season 24. #SVU."

WATCH: Are you watching the new season?

It was announced that David would be joining the police series back in June, with the show revealing that the writer and producer would be taking over as showrunner at the start of season 24.

Fans were quick to praise David's work in the comments section, with one person writing: "That episode was AMAZING! So glad to have David G on board," while another added: "Last night's episode was fantastic! I love David's style already - there was so much depth and even a bit of humor! And you absolutely killed it ma'am!"

Other fans praised the writer for bringing back the "real Olivia" after some viewers felt that key elements of the character had been somewhat lost in previous seasons.

Mariska shared a tribute to the new showrunner, David Graziano

One person commented: "First episode and he already killed it. Can't wait to see more of his work, thank David for bringing us back the Olivia we all know and love. She was absolutely fire last night."

A second took to Twitter, writing: "David Graziano I've already said this once but you sir are a breath of fresh air. Thank you for bringing us our captain back and shout out to Mariska for always doing an impeccable job of bringing out the best of Olivia," while another added: "They gatekept Olivia's personality for a long time and I'm so glad that we got to see her real personality it’s so happy and I hope they keep this up!"

