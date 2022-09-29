Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T shares heartbreak after sudden death

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has shared his heartbreak after learning of the sudden death of his friend and fellow rapper Coolio.

The actor – who plays Sergeant Odafin Tutuola – took to Twitter shortly after the news of Coolio's death was revealed on Wednesday. The late rapper died aged 59 from a suspected cardiac arrest, although a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Ice-T first shared his disbelief, retweeting a news post and captioning it: "Holly [expletive]!!! I was just talking to him two weeks ago! He was performing in Europe... This is so Fd up..."

He then shared a clip from the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, in which Coolio's biggest hit, Gangsta's Paradise, was used on the soundtrack. "Rest in Paradise Homie…" Ice-T wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

Fans rushed to send their support, with one commenting: "Wow, I'm shocked & speechless. Condolences to you Ice on the loss of your friend. That's messed up."

Another added: "I'm sorry for the loss of your friend."

Rest in Paradise Homie...... 💔 https://t.co/0o7cPV5EqR — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 29, 2022

Ice-T shared his heartbreak over Coolio's death

TMZ first announced the news on Wednesday evening, reporting that Coolio was found dead in his friend's home in Los Angeles.

His longtime manager, Jarez, said that the star had gone into the bathroom, and after he didn't come out, his friend found him unconscious on the ground when he went to check on him.

Paramedics arrived after they were called by the late rapper's friend, and they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Coolio died aged 59

Coolio's management firm, Trinity Artists International, confirmed the news of his death, saying in a statement: "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

