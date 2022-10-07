Twilight's Billy Burke teases return to 9-1-1 Lone Star - exclusive

Fire Country star Billy Burke has teased his return to 9-1-1 Lone Star, admitting that he would "always go back if invited".

Billy starred as William "Billy" Tyson, the former captain of the 126 before Owen Strand arrived in Austin. He appeared in the first three seasons sporadically as antagonist to Rob Lowe's Owen, later getting the 126 closed. In season three he returned and received redemption when he helped Judd Ryder's wife Grace give birth and reconcile with Owen.

WATCH: Fire Country with Max Theriot and Billy Burke airs on CBS

"They left the door open and that was fun - that guy was despicable and lovable at the same time, I don't know how we pulled that off," Billy told HELLO!

"But I don't know if I will have time but sure, I would always go back and do it if I was invited."

Billy, who will also be known to audiences for his role as Charlie Swan in the Twilight films, will next appear in CBS' Fire Country.

The passion project of Seal Team's Max Theriot, the show follows young convict Bode, played by Max, who is offered access to an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California.

Billy shared he would be open to returning

There, he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to fight the unpredictable wildfires that engulf the region.

Billy stars as Fire Chief Vince Donovan and he spoke to HELLO! about being inspired by Max's ''infectious passion", praising the actor as a "solid human being and thoughtful and caring".

"He is really passionate about this and you can tell - and that is infectious and animates everyone else around him," Billy shared.

Fire Country airs on 10/7 on CBS at 9/8c