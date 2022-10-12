NCIS: LA set to bring back iconic character - and fans will be delighted! Hetty Lange will return to the show

NCIS: Los Angeles is set to bring back iconic character Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt, in the latest season of the popular police procedural series.

In the premiere episode of season 14, it was revealed that a body had been found in Syria, which was Hetty's last known location.

By the end of the episode, fans learnt that the body discovered was a child but had Hetty's IDs attached to them, suggesting that she had tried to stage her own death.

Fans were left concerned for the beloved character, with many expressing their worry for her fate on Twitter. One person wrote: "They're gonna kill off Hetty this season, I can just feel it and I'm not ready for that to happen #ncisla," while another added: "I'm so sad Hetty won't be returning."

The show's executive producer R. Scott Gemmill put fans' minds at ease, however, when he told Variety that Hetty would return at some point in the season.

Hetty is set to return in season 14

"Hetty has been an integral force within the agency and an especially important part of Callen's past," he began.

"As Callen starts thinking about his upcoming wedding to Anna, he would want Hetty present. The plan is to go and rescue her at some point and find out what she’s gotten herself into in Syria, but we're just trying to figure out when we can pull it off. The goal is to make it happen this season."

Linda last appeared as Hetty in the series 13 premiere, which aired back in October last year. Ahead of the season's release, Gemmill revealed that Linda's role had been reduced in order to protect the actress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hetty last appeared in the premiere of season 13

"We're doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, and Linda (now age 77) is a little extra special in terms of how we have to look out for her," he told TV Line at the time.

NCIS: LA season 14 continues on Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

