EXCLUSIVE: Gangs of London creator reveals future of the show beyond season two

Fans are loving the second outing of gritty crime drama Gangs of London. The follow-up season, which landed on Sky and NOW this week, promises plenty of action-packed scenes and shocking moments viewers definitely won't have been expecting.

But what does the future look like for Gangs of London? We found out…

Will there be a series three of Gangs of London?

HELLO! spoke to Gangs of London director, Corin Hardy, ahead of the debut of episode one when he opened up about the drama's future.

"I would absolutely hope [for season three]," the director said. "Within television, generally, when a show does well on its release that's [when] it's decided about the next season. He continued: "I've certainly left season two in a way that a season three would be a mouth-watering proposition."

Gangs of London's director has said he's hoping for a season three

What is Gangs of London 2 about?

For those yet to tune in, season two picks up one year from where season one left. The synopsis explains: "One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn."

"The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors. To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader - Koba."

Have you watched the new episodes yet?

What have the stars said about Gangs of London 2?

HELLO! sat down to talk with the cast of the drama ahead of season two began, and one star opened up about a major plot twist in episode one. Spoilers ahead!

Lucian Msamati, who plays Ed Dumani, spoke about the shock death of his son Alex (Paapa Essiedu) and revealed how his suicide would affect the family moving forward.

"The family falls apart," Lucian told HELLO!, adding: "Without giving anything away, you will see the Dumani family as you've never seen them before, but like the phoenix, it rises from the ashes. And there will, potentially, be a reunion along the way."

