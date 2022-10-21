Gangs of London's premiere episode for the second season was not short of jaw-dropping moments.

EXCLUSIVE: Gangs of London star reveals major setback while filming tense cliffhanger

One moment in particular left fans at home pretty shell-shocked, and HELLO! spoke to one star of the show about what it could mean for the future ahead. Warning! Major spoilers for episode one of season two follow…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gangs of London season two is out now

The first episode saw Alex Dumani, played by Paapa Essiedu, realise he was in way over his head regarding the investors lurking behind every corner. In a tense moment, he sees no way out and throws himself off a skyscraper to his death.

HELLO! spoke to Lucian Msamati, who plays Alex's father, Ed, about what the sudden demise of Alex will mean for the Dumani family.

MORE: Succession season 4: fans spot major moment in new sneak peek

MORE: Fans all have same reaction after tense moment in Chicago Fire's recent episode

Paapa Essiedu as Alex Dumani in Gangs of London

"The family falls apart," he explains, adding: "Without giving anything away, you will see the Dumani family like you've never seen them before, but like the phoenix, it rises from the ashes. And there will, potentially, be a reunion along the way."

After Elliot (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) arrived out of the blue with a gun pointing to Alex's head, he instead put forward an idea to get them both out of the sticky situation.

But before Elliot could bring him on side, Alex insisted there was no beating them, and jumped to his death with Elliot stood on the balcony watching.

Lucian Msamati spoke to HELLO! about the Dumani family's future

It seems fans did not see Alex's death coming. Sharing their reactions on Twitter, many were shocked by the move, while others shared their devastation. "Why Alex??? Why #GangsOfLondon," wrote one fan.

A second said: "Damnnnn. Alex went and killed himself. Who's going to help Elliott now #GangsOfLondon." As a third added: "Alex is a gonner! #GangsOfLondon," followed by a crying-face emoji. A fourth commented: "Alex?? And Koba is a proper villain. Holy. Mad start to the season. #GangsOfLondon | #GangsOfLondonS2."

Gangs of London 2 is available to stream in full now on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.