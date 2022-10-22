Martine McCutcheon makes surprising confession about Love Actually We get it

We know Halloween hasn't even happened yet, and Bonfire Night is still to come, but our thoughts have already turned to which Christmas films we'll be watching this December, and as always, Love Actually is top of the list.

MORE: Emma Thompson reveals real heartbreak that inspired Love Actually scene

The same can't be said for Martine McCutcheon, who played Natalie, Hugh Grant's love interest in the film. In an exclusive chat with HELLO! to promote her new campaign with Flora ProActive, Martine revealed she never watches the film, despite her iconic role in it.

"I can't watch myself," she shared. "At the premiere when we went to watch the film, a lot of us were sat there cringing at ourselves, because you're seeing yourself on this huge screen, and it's just not normal!"

READ: Love Actually cast: then and now

WOW: This Love Actually revelation about Juliet and Sam will blow your mind

"Someone people can do it, and watch it, I'm just like, 'Nooo get me out of this,'" she joked.

Martine doesn't deprive her family of the joy of watching the classic film though

Martine McCutcheon and Hugh Grant at the Love Actually premiere

"My family loves it, they love the movie, and my mum is hilarious," Martine said.

Exclusive: Martine McCutcheon discusses hereditary health issue

"Every Christmas she shouts: 'You're on! You're on!' and I have to say, 'You're never going to learn, I'm not watching it.

Martine's mum watches Love Actually each year

"Instead, I keep an eye on making the table look pretty, and I tell her, 'You let me know when I'm off," or I ask to put Top of the Pops on instead."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.