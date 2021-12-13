15 celebrities reveal their all-time favourite Christmas films The best festive films to watch according to the stars

Christmas is here and there are a few things we can't imagine this time of year without: family, food and, of course, spending some much-deserved time in front of our televisions with the aforementioned family and food.

MORE: 13 streaming highlights to watch on Christmas Day from Netflix to Disney+

But if you're looking for some inspiration on what to watch over the holidays - in between all the exciting new TV content, of course - we've got you covered. For our Christmas Digital Issue guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon, we asked 15 famous faces what their favourite festive films are. Check them out below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Is Love Actually one of your favourite films?

Martine McCutcheon

Our Christmas Digital Issue guest editor Martine McCutcheon may be best known for starring in the 2004 film Love Actually, but you’ll find her watching these two very different Christmas classics every December. "My favourite Christmas film… I've got two. One is, It's a Wonderful Life, just because I think it shows the light and shade that Christmas can bring for people emotionally. And it gives you hope and that sometimes all the things that you thought you wanted, you had all along. And it goes back to basics,” she told HELLO!.

Martine's favourite film is It's a Wonderful Life

"And the other one is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. I love the Griswolds, Chevy Chase, him getting stuck in the loft with the turban on, watching the old movies. The grandma, the grandpa's wig falling off. I just howl with laughter, not many people get it. Not many people get that humour. But him putting those lights up on that house is my husband.”

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's secret to feeling better than ever and the other Christmas film she was almost cast in

Dan Walker

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has been busy in recent weeks due to his time in the Strictly ballroom, but let's hope he finds time to catch his two favourite festive flicks before the year is out. "It's a toss-up between Elf and Die Hard," he said.

Are you a fan of Elf?

Christine Lampard

TV star Christine Lampard can't decide which is her favourite but does have a top three she likes to put on rotation throughout December. "I love Christmas films," she says. "I know it's a cliche but Elf has to be up there in the top three. Also National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. I love Chevy Chase and it's one of my all-time favourite movies ever! I also love the old school Santa Claus one with Dudley Moore in it." There's also one film that's firmly on her no-watch list. "I can't watch The Snowman, it traumatised me as a child!"

There's one Christmas film Christine Lampard won't be watching

Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage, who is set to return to screens on New Year's Eve for new Netflix thriller Stay Close, likes to settle down on the sofa with eighties classic, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark. "It's not a Christmas film is it but if it's on, I will watch it, and it's usually Christmas Day."

Richard Armitage loves rewatching Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Jade Ewen

Former Sugababes singer and Netflix star Jade Ewen loves a festive rom-com but said she also likes to dig out her Harry Potter DVDs during the holidays. She said: "A classic is always The Holiday with Cameron Diaz. I love to get that out early but I also love to watch Harry Potter at Christmas. I don't know if that counts?! Even though it's not specifically set at Christmas time, it makes me feel so cosy!"

Jade Ewen loves rewatching the Harry Potter films during the holidays

Joel Dommett

Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is a big romantic it seems! When asked what film he likes to rewatch every year, he said: "My favourite Christmas film is The Holiday. Obviously. It's the best."

The Holiday is sure to melt even the coldest of hearts

Gary Barlow

It's a Wonderful Life is often considered the best Christmas movie of all time and for good reason! The timeless classic is also a firm favourite within Gary Barlow's household, with the singer citing it as his favourite.

Gary Barlow also loves It's a Wonderful Life

Bobby Berk

Queer Eye is returning to Netflix for its much anticipated fifth season on New Year's Eve and so you can bet that we'll be spending the holidays binging all the old episodes. The show's resident interior design expert, Bobby Berk, meanwhile will be snuggled up on his sofa watching his White Christmas, which he says he likes to watch most years because he loves both Bing Crosby and the music in it.

Have you seen White Christmas?

Stephen McGann

Viewers have been able to catch Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann on their own screens every Christmas for the last nine years, but the actor prefers to turn to something a little more lighthearted for his holiday viewing. "I'm very fond of Elf. I've seen that loads of time. That's one I like to watch the most."

Stephen McGann likes to stick Elf on during the festive season

MORE: Stephen McGann talks ten years of Call the Midwife, the Christmas special and who'd he like to see return to Nonnatus

Molly-Mae Hague

For Love Island star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague, you can't go wrong with Love Actually and we firmly agree. "I love Love Actually," she said. "I'm not that mad on Christmas but spending time with family is so important to me."

Love Actually is a festive classic

James Martin

Sick of the same old festive films every year? Why not take inspiration from celebrity chef James Martin who likes to opt for a "feel-good" film like Alice in Wonderland during the holidays. "It never ages. It's a classic," he said of the 1951 animated Disney film. "There's obviously a newer version too, but the classics will always be the classics. It's nice to put on a movie like that."

James Martin's favourite film to watch at Christmas is quite unexpected

Ralf Little

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is going to start a bit of a debate with this one! "Die Hard!" he enthusiastically said when asked. "Best Christmas film ever, don't '@' me. It was controversial but now people are like, 'Yeah it is kind of a Christmas film, it's brilliant.' My mum has the most hilarious taste in movies, basically anything with Schwarzenegger or Bruce Willis, she's like, 'Yeah let's watch a bit of that!'"

Do you think Die Hard is a Christmas film?

MORE: Ralf Little reveals secrets of Death in Paradise's first Christmas special

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly says she “could go on and on” about her many favourite films to watch this time of year, but reveals her most-loved one is It's a Wonderful Life.“It's actually quite a dark film, but it's about redemption and I love the fact that there's a little angel in it!” she says. “That would be my favourite one! I also love Elf, for a laugh. And Scrooge with Albert Finney, the musical…”

Lorraine Kelly has a few favourites

Ben Miller

Think you love Christmas movies? Well, probably not as much as Bridgerton star Ben Miller who told us that he watches his personal favourite, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation "every year, seven times". "It's so amazing. If anyone's struggling to figure out which film I'm talking about, it's the one where Chevy Chase festoons his entire house with Christmas decorations and basically he blows out the entire power grade trying to put them on. It's brilliant."

Ben Miller's favourite is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

MORE: 11 Love Actually-inspired gifts that film fans will adore this Christmas

Jasmine Harman

Mum-of-two and daytime TV star Jasmine Harman loves settling down on the sofa to tune into this family-friend new classic! "My favourite Christmas film is the adaptation of Julia Donaldson's Stick Man. It brings a tear to my eye every time,” she says.

Jasmine Harman likes to watch Stick Man with her children

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox