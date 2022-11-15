Adventurer Bear Grylls is making an appearance on Louis Theroux Interviews on Tuesday night and is set to give the documentarian an insight into his life and upbringing.

MORE: Bear Gryll's Gone Wild Festival is the ultimate family adventure - and it's returning in 2023

While the thrill-seeking survival expert is a household name thanks to his various televised adventures in the wild, how much do you know about his home life? Find out about his wife and family here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bear Grylls spoke about his encounter with Prince George on GMB

Who is Bear Grylls' wife?

Bear Grylls is married to Shara Grylls, née Cannings Knight.

As well as being a mum to her and Bear's three sons, Jesse, 19, Marmaduke, 16, and Huckleberry, 13, Shara is an author and has written two books about marriage.

The 48-year-old began her career as a writer in 2006 when she published her first book, Marriage Matters, which is a "sparkling collection of wise and witty sayings on marriage" and contains various nuggets of wisdom given to Bear and Shara Grylls when they got married.

READ: Bear Grylls suffers life-threatening allergic reaction to bee sting on set of Treasure Island

MORE: Bear Grylls shares family secrets in rare personal interview

Six years later, she released a second book, Never Stop Holding Hands, which was inspired by advice given by an elderly couple to the pair.

Bear and Shara have been married since 2000

Shara met Bear - real name Edward Michael Grylls - just a few months before he left to climb Mount Everest when he was running around naked on a beach in Scotland on New Year's Eve.

Days later, Bear became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Mount Everest when he was just 23. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2000 and immediately enrolled in a marriage course. He told Piers Morgan in a 2014 interview: "We figured that if this was the most important thing we were ever going to do, we should do everything we could to stop it breaking in the first place."

The pair welcomed their three sons in 2003, 2006 and 2009.

Chatting to HELLO! last year, Bear revealed that his three boys have taken after him in their love of the outdoors. "All the boys are so different, and like all teenagers, they change their mind pretty often, but they have a great spirit and have grown up to love the outdoors," he said. "Scouts has been amazing like that for so many families. Encouraging friendships and a respect for nature. Those things are important."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.