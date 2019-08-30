Bear Grylls suffers life-threatening allergic reaction to bee sting on set of Treasure Island Medics rushed to save his life

Bear Grylls is one lucky man! The survival expert had a brush with death after he suffered an allergic reaction brought on by a bee sting while filming his new Channel 4 show Treasure Island with Bear Grylls. The 45-year-old went into anaphylactic shock and had to be rescued by medics, who injected him with an EpiPen, after initially trying to soldier on and continue filming.

One of the show's contestants, brain surgeon Mano Shanmuganathan, was shocked to see Bear react so badly to the sting as his face swelled up and he lost consciousness. "The irony of Bear the survivalist being stung, having the potential of an allergic reaction, and needing to be treated with an EpiPen, was a bizarre moment. That was crazy!" Mano told the Daily Star.

Bear first discovered he is severely allergic to bees in 2016 after being stung by one while cutting some honeycomb from a nest while filming Born Survivor in Baja California. Speaking of his allergy at the time, he said: "It's quite a brute of a bee sting this, it's made all this part of me swell up. It feels a bit like a price to pay for a bit of honey. The irony is, out of all of the massive, lethal, aggressive, man-eating crocs, snakes, alligators I've dealt with over the years, the one that gets me is a bee. It's typical."

Thankfully, Bear appears to have fully recovered from his sting. Updating his fans of Instagram on Friday, he shared a topless snap of himself training. He captioned it: "Thanks for many kind messages… I'm all good."

