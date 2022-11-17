Grantchester star Robson Green's unexpected role in The Crown season 5 revealed We need to see the footage!

The Crown star James Murray has opened up about landing the role of Prince Andrew in season five, and revealed that a certain Grantchester star helped him out by taking the role of the Queen in his audition tape!

Chatting to HELLO!, James said: "Can I tell the story about my audition? I was reminded of it just this morning. I was sent the material for Andrew and I was filming a fishing show that I do with Robson Green up in Scotland at the time.

"They said, 'We needed it yesterday,' like they always do. And I was thinking, 'Well, I'm not right for this. Robson, can you read in for me?' It was the scene where he talks about toe-gate with the Queen. So I said, 'Robson, I know we should be fishing and filming, but I have to work on this scene. I'm not going to get it anyway. Can you read in for the Queen?'"

James continued: "I didn't have my own clothes, I just had fishing gear so I dressed up as Andrew as much as I could and did my hair in a certain way and shot myself from a certain angle and got Robson with his deep, Geordie dulcet tones to read in as Her Majesty and I just thought it would be comedy to watch. And I sent it off and then the rest is history."

The pair filmed the audition tape while on set for their fishing show

Laughing at the story, the Queen Mother actress Marcia Warren joked: "Was he disappointed that he didn't get the part?" to which James replied: "Yeah, Robson was pipped to the post by Imelda!"

