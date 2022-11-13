The Crown viewers fuming as they spot glaring error in season five The new series landed on Netflix this week

The Crown viewers were left fuming after they spotted a misspelling of Lancaster seaside town Morecambe in a new episode.

The highly-anticipated fifth season of the historical fiction drama landed on Netflix this week, following the royal family during their most turbulent period in the 1990s.

The series has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks due to fears over its historical accuracy and impact on public perception of the royals, and was even was met with outright criticism by the likes of Jonathan Dimbleby and John Major.

Now viewers have spotted an inaccuracy in a scene which showed Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) making a speech outside of a factory in the village of Warton - located near Morecambe.

Next to the Queen on her podium was a dairy tanker bearing the words: "Morecombe," and fans took to Twitter to comment on the error.

One person wrote: "#TheCrown couldn't be more wrong! Zoom in on the truck. That's not a correct spelling of Morecambe," while another added: "First episode of #TheCrown, buzzing that Morecambe was mentioned… then they spelt it wrong."

Never mind the historical inaccuracies of #TheCrown .. they’ve spelt Morecambe wrong !!! pic.twitter.com/bI4yhy24v4 — Graham Liver (@GrahamLiver) November 9, 2022

Fans spotted the misspelling of Morecambe in season five

A third person commented: "@TheCrownNetflix seriously? You do know that 'Morecombe' doesn't exist and 'Morecambe' does? Think you need to sack a few researchers. I'm shocked such a schoolgirl error was made. Bet you thought no one would notice," while another tweeted: "Never mind the historical inaccuracies of #TheCrown. They've spelt Morecambe wrong!!!"

The series is set in the 1990s and examines this turbulent period for the royal family, covering significant events such as the fire at Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Diana's acrimonious separation.

As the series synopsis says: "Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor."

