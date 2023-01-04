The Apprentice: meet the candidates, board  and find out if Claude Littner will return following accident

The Apprentice is finally back for season 17! While we couldn’t be more excited to find out what the contestants hopeful for Lord Sugar’s investment will be up to over the next few years, who is in the line-up of the board, who are the candidates and will Claude Littner be back? Find out everything you need to know here…

The Board

Lord Alan Sugar

The man who needs little introduction, Lord Sugar became his business career aged 16 by selling electrical goods out of a van he bought for £50. In 1968, he founded Amstrad - and he now has an estimated worth of over £1 billion. He was knighted in 2000 for his services to business and holds two honorary Doctorate of Science degrees.

Baroness Karen Brady

Businesswoman of the Year, Ultimate Entrepreneur and rated as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Britain, it wouldn’t be The Apprentice without Karen! She is Vice-Chairman of West Ham United Football Club, was awarded a CBE for her contribution to women in business and entrepreneurship in 2014 and was made a life peer in the Lord of Lords in 2014.

Tim Campbell

Tim has come a long way since he won the show himself in 2005! He has previously established a charitable foundation, chaired a school board, and was also the Regional Head of Africa for the best Proprietary Trading company in 2020. He was awarded an MBE in 2012 and advises a global talent acquisition business’s strategic Diversity and Inclusion efforts, his own consultancy, mentoring and investments in the leisure and A.I. sector.

Will Claude Littner be back?

Claude Littner will be back for two episodes in the new series, and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back onto the show! The advisor was absent in the previous season after injuring himself in a bike accident. A show insider told PA news agency: "We were really pleased to have Claude back – he is a much-loved part of The Apprentice and Tim (Campbell) was a big hit with viewers last time so to have them both in the new series is a real treat."

The Candidates

Avi Sharma

The youngest candidate in the series, Avi is a City Banker who describes himself as an "optimistic" entrepreneur and hopes to get out of his fast-paced job with Lord Sugar’s investment. He said that he can bring a smile to the most miserable of faces - so we’ll soon see about that!

Bradley Johnson

Construction Company director Bradley is a self-made businessman with a can-do attitude who described that his USP is his "drive and determination". He said: "Starting a business from absolutely nothing and taking it to a company that’s turning over six figures demonstrates my determination and strong work ethic." His biggest weakness is public speaking. Uh oh.

Dani Donovan

Hair salon owner Dani started her business as a teenager and says she’d bring something unique as a "different kind of business owner". She said: "I would like to promote as a person, that business is something that doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits. I believe the key to business is passion and when you're passionate about something you can be successful in it."

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Financial controller Denisha describes herself as "strong and motivated" and that she isn’t afraid to get out of her comfort zone. Her biggest weakness is that because she has been tested professionally and personally, she can self-criticise and if good under pressure. It sounds like a positive to us but okay!

Emma Browne

Senior Account Executive Emma is laser-focused on her unique business idea and calls herself highly motivated. She added: "I have a track record of attracting and winning new clients. If I have an opinion and I think its valid and logical I will say it how it is; I want to ensure we win tasks." She added that she was extremely competitive, which is what we like to see on The Apprentice!

Gregory Ebbs

Online Antiques Marketplace owner Gregor says that he can think outside the box and have a diverse experience in different fields. He added that his weakness is "sometimes being a little too unusual".

Joe Phillips

Safari Guide Joe has a degree in Zoology and thinks his career is unique enough to bring an edge to the competition. He said: "That gives me the edge I need, to be unique enough to succeed in the process." Joe has Dyslexia, and said: "At school, I was determined not to let it hold me back and today I use it to drive my success."

Kevin D’Arcy

Accountant Kevin began a water sports equipment business during the lockdown and wants to expand his business into the UK with Lord Sugar's investment. But will he be successful? Speaking about himself, Kevin said: "I can be a little outspoken, so probably not knowing when to shut up."

Mark Moseley

Pest Control Company owner Mark is a former soldier - so we think he can take on Lord Sugar! He said: "My USP is that I’m very talkative with the charm to match – I can sell to anyone. I’ve been around the world and have met hundreds of different people, from members of the royal family to celebrities."

Marnie Swindells

Court Advocate Marnie is a gold medal-winning boxer - but hopefully, that won’t come in handy in the boardroom! She describes herself as imaginative and creative, explaining: "I can see opportunity everywhere I look and being able to have that vision is something I think separates me from other people." And her weakness? She might come across as being headstrong.

Megan Hornby

Sweet shop owner Megan thinks she found herself by discovering a gap in the market. She said: "My USP is definitely my honesty. I think that no matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give one hundred per cent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business." She added that her weakness was being overambitious.

Reece Donnelly

The owner of a theatre school, Reece is the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK. He launched his first business as a teenager and turned over six figures within three years. He added: "Sometimes I can be guilty of neglecting the grunt work. Admin or accounting tasks aren’t quite for me."

Rochelle Anthony

Hair Salon and Academy owner Rochelle said: "I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam." She added that she is tenacious and fierce. And her biggest weakness? "I don’t like the word ‘no’ and I don’t listen to it."

Shannon Martin

Bridal Boutique owner Shannon Martin is hoping to be the first business partner to bring Lord Sugar into the lucrative bridal industry. She said: "I feel that I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because my business is all based in the UK. There are not many other businesses that design and manufacture wedding dresses made solely in the UK, which is exactly what my business plan is. I think it’s a perfect opportunity for him; he’s never been in the bridal business before."

Shazia Hussain

The technology recruiter champions a varied representation of diverse women in the world of business. She said: "I don’t need any friends in the business. I am here to win this." She added: "My USP is my ADHD, which means I can process information faster than others. This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently."

Simba Rwambiwa

Senior Sales Representative is a self-confessed perfectionist. He said: "My USP is myself. If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you." He added: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s business investment because I have a business that not only guarantees profit but also guarantees to improve the quality of people’s lives."

Sohail Chowdhary

Martial Arts School owner Sohail said: "I am calm and collected, but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting, and I will leave my mark." He added that his USP is "systematisation and automation". And his biggest weakness? Sometimes not listen to others. Uh oh.

Victoria Goulbourne

Online Sweet Business owner and former flight attendant, Victoria started her online sweet business during lockdown, which has since become a social media success. She said: "My customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and I’m not afraid to take on a challenge."

