Lord Sugar ditches former The Apprentice winner weeks after latest series ends

Lord Alan Sugar has parted ways with a former winner of The Apprentice, just weeks after the end of the latest series of the BBC show.

The business mogul has reportedly ditched the show's 2018 winner Sian Gabbidon following his decision to hire desert parlour owner Harpreet Kaur as his new business partner.

Sian, who owns swimwear clothing line Sian Marie Fashion, went into business with Lord Sugar after she won the 14th series of the programme. After beating 15 other candidates and impressing the straight-talking billionaire, she secured a £250,000 investment which was used to help her business grow.

However, it appears that Lord Sugar has now cut ties with Sian. According to Companies House, his role as director was terminated last month, while his investment company, Amvest Limited, has also been removed.

Lord Sugar has reportedly ditched the show's 2018 winner Sian Gabbidon

Sian, whose designs have been previously worn by the likes of Michelle Keegan and Love Island and TOWIE stars, has not yet commented publicly on the news. Her Instagram profile still has a mention of Lord Sugar in her bio, which reads: "BBC The Apprentice winner, partner to @lord_sugar."

Harpreet has been named Lord Sugar's new business partner

Last month, she even shared a selfie with Harpreet, who has become Lord Sugar’s latest business partner. Sharing a snap of the two of them together, she wrote: "Yorkshires finest CONGRATS GIRL @harpsikaur #TheApprentice."

Harpreet, 30, is the owner of dessert parlour Oh So Yum! which she runs with her older sister Gurvinder. While she was grilled in the boardroom about the undeclared partnership with her sister, Lord Sugar ultimately decided to invest in her sweet treats rather than runner up Kathryn Louise Burn's family (and dog) friendly pyjama line.

Sian is not the only star who has been dumped by Lord Sugar; 2015 winner Joseph Valente, 2016 winner Alana Spencer, and 2017 winner James White have all likewise parted ways with the entrepreneur.

