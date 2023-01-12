NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey shares her 'shock' days after crossover episode The actress plays Jane Tennant in the series

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has shared her "shock" following the fan reaction to the NCIS crossover event, which aired on Monday night.

The three-parter saw teams from the Washington DC, Hawaii and LA branches come together for a high-stakes investigation, in which the agents learned that they each had a six-digit bounty on their head via the dark web.

WATCH: Have you caught up with the dramatic crossover?

Loading the player...

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after 'cardiac arrest'

Taking to Twitter, the Jane Tennant actress shared her delight over the incredible viewer ratings, which has surpassed season highs in audience numbers.

"Wow!!! I'm shocked! The NCIS Triple Crossover was the most watched TV across all Networks combined last night and the highest since the NCAA finals in 2021!

"I shouldn't be SURPRISED because YOU FANS are incredible! Mahalo!" continued Vanessa, who recently became teary while talking about her role on the drama.

FIND OUT: Are Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reuniting on NCIS?

MORE: Will there be an NCIS: Hawai'i season three and is Yasmine Al-Bustami returning as Lucy Tara?

The special drew in over seven million viewers, with the first episode attracting 7.7 million, while the Hawai'i episode retained 7.2 million - a high for the series. The LA episode followed with 6.7 million.

Vanessa was shocked by the fan reaction

Fans immediately took to the comments section to praise the gripping instalment. One person wrote: "It was the best crossover I've seen in a long time!! Well done…hope there's more," while another added: "So well deserved!! I loved the crossover so much!"

For those who have yet to catch up on the epic event, it sees agents from the three branches unite following the death of a much-loved professor.

The official synopsis reads: "Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J, Gary Cole and Noah Mills star in the crossover

"On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, though his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating the prof's past, the agents uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.