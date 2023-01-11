Will there be an NCIS: Hawai'i season three and is Yasmine Al-Bustami returning as Lucy Tara? The show is currently airing its second series

NCIS aired its hotly-anticipated crossover episode earlier this week, and while fans are still reeling from the epic event, they might be wondering when it's spin-off series, NCIS: Hawai'i, will air its new season and if fan-favorite agent, Lucy Tara, will return.

We've done some digging and here's everything we know about a potential third series…

Will there be a season three of NCIS: Hawai'i?

While CBS has yet to renew the popular police procedural drama for a third series, we're pretty confident that it will return.

Not only has the drama shown no signs of slowing down, but its recent crossover event, which saw the show join forces with the LA and flagship programmes, drew in over seven million viewers. The first episode attracted 7.7 million total viewers, while the Hawai’i episode retained 7.2 million - a high for the series. The LA episode followed with 6.7 million

What's more, the show's star Vanessa Lachey appeared on The Talk ahead of the crossover special and spoke of her pride at being the first female lead of an NCIS franchise.

"I wasn't gonna get emotional, but you said I made history and I never really thought about that," she said.

Vanessa plays Jane Tennant in the drama

After the other stars on the panel congratulated her, Vanessa continued: "I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead. So, a massive thank you to CBS studios and CBS networks."

While she didn't give any news on season three, she did speak about her role on the show in the present tense - so we'd be very surprised if it didn't get commissioned.

Will Yasmine Al-Bustami return as Lucy Tara?

Fans were over the moon to see Lucy make an appearance in the crossover event, but will Yasmine Al-Bustami be back for season three?

The answer is: we don't know. However, the door was left wide open for Yasmine's character Lucy, who told her girlfriend, Kate Whistler, that she would be leaving for four months after landing a job as a Special Agent Afloat earlier in the series.

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson as Lucy and Kate

Considering neither Yasmine nor the show have released a statement about the actress' exit, fans can rest assured that Lucy Tara will grace our screens again in the future.

