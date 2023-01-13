Law & Order: SVU shares epic teaser ahead of new episode and fans all have same reaction The NBC show programme stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni

Law & Order: SVU has shared a promotional teaser video for next week's episode in season 24 and fans have all had the same reaction.

Posting on Twitter, the NBC crime drama gave viewers a glimpse of what's to come for the upcoming episode, Blood Out, which will air on January 19, and fans picked up on one moment between Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

The video saw the two detectives looking very close, leading fans to question what might happen in the upcoming installment. One person wrote in response: "My stomach just did flips," as a second excited viewer said: "That's A KISSS." A third added in jest: "That trailer just killed me."

Another referenced the back-and-forth journey that many fans have been on over the years rooting for the characters to finally end the "will they, won't they" and become an official couple. "Y'all better not be messing with us again, they wrote, adding: "Y'all have teased enough, Benson + Stabler. Let them finally give in to the chemistry."

Fans were loving the new episode

The teaser came after Thursday's airing of season 24 episode 11 titled Soldier Up, which saw viewers see Olivia Benson try to help the gang member who attacked her.

Meanwhile, Mariska, who has been a favorite on the show for many years, shared some exciting news with her fans recently when she revealed that she had moved behind the camera for an upcoming episode.

The show airs on NBC on Thursdays

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, she shared a snap from the set showing a sign that read: "MARISKA HARGITAY. DIRECTOR, 24015." She captioned the post: "Back at it! 2023 let’s do this!" adding a clapperboard emoji. Episode 15 will air on February 9.

Many fans were glad to hear of Mariska's return behind the camera, with the 58-year-old having directed several episodes in the past. One person wrote in the comments section: "Can't wait to see the episode, I have no doubt it going to be a masterpiece as everything that you do," while another added: "Whoohoo! Can't wait to see you work your magic behind the camera!!"

