Law and Order viewers spotted an error during the Thursday night airing of the NBC show and many took to social media to share their thoughts.

It seems fans were unhappy after a character appeared wearing a military uniform that seemingly implied he was a Sergeant First Class, but mentioned he was in fact a Major.

One person was particularly unimpressed writing: "How do you have a guy in an army uniform that shows he's a sergeant first class and have him say he's a sergeant major… really? You want me to ignore that?"

Another agreed, tweeting: "I just retired after 28 years of service. I served in Iraq at the exact time as the characters on Camp Victory. It was a disgrace when the NCO wearing Sergeant First Class stripes introduced himself as a Sergeant Major. Get the rank right. If you paid a military expert fire them."

Fans weren't happy with one moment in Law and Order's recent episode

A third commented: "Uhhh they messed up on the Sargent major, his stripes weren't right... do better..." A fourth viewer, however, took the opportunity to defend the series, writing: "Ok people, I get it, the stripes were wrong, is THAT your takeaway? What about the truthful, insightful and relevant STORY LINE??!!"

It wasn't all bad news for the show on Thursday as many were loving the new episode. One fan tweeted: "Excellent relevant heartbreaking episode, exuded empathy and understanding." Another said: "OK, this episode was intense. So good."

The synopsis for Thursday episode reads: "The SVU hunts for a violent suspect who killed a detective's child; Rollins ponders a potential opportunity."

Do you like the show?

Meanwhile, Law and Order fans are still reeling after Kelli Giddish revealed she would be bowing out of the popular crime drama after season 24 has wrapped.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," she wrote on Instagram.

"She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

