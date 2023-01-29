NCIS fans think Michael Weatherly may be returning after actor announces huge change The actor played Tony DiNozzo in the series

Michael Weatherly has given NCIS fans plenty to talk about in recent weeks after teasing a Tony and Ziva reunion at the beginning of January - and now, fans think that a return really could be on the cards.

Taking to Twitter recently, the actor revealed that he is currently growing a mustache, and fans couldn't help but point out that Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs sported a mustache upon his return to the show in season four, with the agent having retired in the previous series.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

Loading the player...

The 54-year-old's tweet read: "I'm working on a mustache (moustache) and my daughter is adamant: this will not stand. Evidently, it is polarizing. Tonight we watch Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid. Then some Magnum PI original sauce, then Gibbs season four… maybe Gone With The Wind? How far will it go?"

Fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate over Michael's return. One person wrote: "Won't know how far it goes til you try it on NCIS. Gibbs returned with a mustache you thinking the same?" while another added: "Gibby had a tache in season four?!?"

A third person commented: "If and when Tony makes a comeback, bring the 'tache with him," while another tweeted: "Hopefully it will go as far as you back on @NCIS_CBS."

MORE: The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time

MORE: Will Cote de Pablo ever return to NCIS?

The post comes just weeks after Michael teased a reunion with Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva in the drama.

Michael teased a Ziva and Tony reunion earlier this year

In a reflective tweet on New Year's Day, he wrote: "Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

One fan wrote in the comments section: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," which prompted Michael to write the response: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

Michael also teased a comeback back in May last year. Taking to Twitter, he shared a TV Insider article that asked: "NCIS: Will Michael Weatherly return for a guest spot with 'Bull' ending?". He captioned the post: "End of @BullCBS tonight, I'm reflecting on 22 years of TV. From Dark Angel & @NCIS_CBS it’s been a fantastic experience; worked w/ thousands of actors & hundreds of directors. I'm taking some time to look back on it all. And always the question: @tvinsider."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.