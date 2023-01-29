NCIS: Hawai'i boss gives huge update on Yasmine Al-Bustami's future as Lucy Tara Lucy left the island earlier in season two

NCIS: Hawai'i's executive producer Christopher Silber has given a huge update on Yasmine Al-Bustami's future on the show.

The actress plays fan-favorite character Lucy Tara, who left the island earlier in season two after accepting a new job as a Special Agent Afloat.

WATCH: 'Kacy' moves in together in NCIS: Hawai'i

Loading the player...

Chatting to TV Line, Christopher opened up about Yasmine's role on the show, confirming that she will indeed return as Lucy and fans can expect a "good deal of action" from her in future episodes.

Responding to a question from a fan asking if Lucy will be in any fighting scenes upon her return, Christopher said: "Yes. WHEN Lucy is back there will be a good deal of action for her. We can't wait."

Lucy announced her departure from Hawai'i back in episode seven, telling her girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) that she had accepted a new position - one that she applied for when the two were broken up the year before.

MORE: Fans express disappointment in NCIS Hawai'i as Yasmine Al-Bustami’s leave is extended

MORE: NCIS confirms return of well-loved character - and fans are excited

The new role would see Lucy assigned to a ship, taking her away from Hawai'i for four months.

Yasmine will definitely return to the show

While fans were left feeling slightly worried about whether or not Yasmine would return to the show, Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant, reassured viewers that the actress would be back at some point in the future.

She told TVLine in mid-December: "She still here and she’s still around, but we try to honor what [acting commitments Yasmine] has back on the mainland and maximize the time when she is here. She’s here right now, and we just wrapped two massive water days where all of us were getting soaking wet."

The confirmation of Yasmine's return comes just a week after the show gave fans an update on how Lucy is doing.

Lucy Tara left Hawaii in episode seven

Kate told her colleague Jesse (Noah Mills): "She's good. Lucy's even comfortable enough to stand on the flight deck now.

"She's been sending me a lot of pictures but turns out the middle of the ocean looks like the middle of the ocean no matter what amazing country you're anchored in."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.