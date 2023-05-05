After previous speculation, Yellowstone bosses have confirmed that it will officially come to an end following the release of the second part of season five. According to Vulture, Paramount revealed that the Kevin Costner-led series will not be back in its current format once the remaining episodes have aired. The show, which premiered in 2018, will return to Paramount for new episodes towards the end of 2023 with Costner in the starring role as John Dutton.

However, Yellowstone fans can breathe a sigh of relief because a new spin-off series, which is set to star Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, will land on screens "immediately" after season five has wrapped.

A statement from the president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, was released on Friday stating: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

The CEO of 101 Studios, David Glasser, meanwhile said: "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Rumors have been surrounding the popular TV franchise for some time, including whether Kevin Costner would be back to reprise his role as John Dutton for the remainder of season five after speculation that there was tension between the Bodyguard actor and bosses on the show.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, one of Kevin's co-stars spoke out about the show's future and the reports surrounding Kevin. Dawn Olivieri, who played Claire Dutton on spinoff 1883 – starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw – gave an ominous statement.

"Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever," she warned, adding: "And impermanence is the single thing we can count on, and that life is like that."

When will Yellowstone return?

Yellowstone will return to screens for season five part B in November, Paramount has said. The remaining episodes will air weekly before the show's final episode airs in December.

What will Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey be about?

We don't know much about the sequel yet, but it's been reported that the spin-off will feature Yellowstone in the title. According to The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations to get Oscar-winner McConaughey on board were ongoing at the beginning of 2023 before a deal was formally struck and confirmed more recently.

As THR outlined, the spin-off is just one of ten projects that Paramount boss Chris McCarthy is working on alongside Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan – meaning there could be plenty of Yellowstone content to come despite the original show coming to its conclusion.

