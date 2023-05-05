Yellowstone bosses confirm very exciting news about Yellowstone’s future amid Kevin Costner dispute

Following the news that Yellowstone is set to conclude with season five amid reports of a dispute between Kevin Costner and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, Paramount has now confirmed plans for a sequel for the hit show.

Although the series has yet to announce a title or the cast, the network has confirmed that the series will premiere in December on Paramount and Paramount+ following the conclusion of season five, which will air in November.

President of Showtime, Chris McCarthy, said: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits - from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

Although it has yet to be confirmed, it appears that Matthew McConaughey will be the star of the new project, with Taylor Sheridan and Chris confirming via the Hollywood Reporter that Matthew is leading the cast. According to the publication, negotiations were ongoing at the beginning of 2023 before a deal was formally struck and confirmed more recently.

Kevin has yet to address any Yellowstone news

Josh Lucas, who plays the younger version of John, gave insight into the dynamic of their set at PaleyFest LA, alluding to the tense relationship between Taylor and Kevin. He told Us Weekly: "Taylor has become and Kevin has become John Dutton and John Dutton is as filled with Taylor Sheridan as it is with Kevin Costner. So for me it's finding those connective tissues."

He further said: "[There's] the responsibility of a huge movie star and a brilliant writer who are putting a lot of crazy love and pressure on each other and the show to make something that people love. There's a reason why people love it."

Speaking with the Daily Mail about the show, Dawn Olivieri, who played Claire Dutton on spinoff 1883 – starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw – wrote: "Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever. And impermanence is the single thing we can count on, and that life is like that."

Actor Matthew McConaughey and wife Camilla Alves

What will Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone spin-off be about?

The details of Matthew's role in the Yellowstone spin-off are not yet known but fans can rest assured that the team at Paramount are clearly working hard to bring together the threads. As the Hollywood Reporter outlined, the spin-off is just one of ten projects from the franchise – meaning there could be plenty of Yellowstone content to come!

