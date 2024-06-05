The White Lotus star’s new BBC drama sounds amazing - and is from the creator of Big Little Lies

Are you ready for a gripping new drama? BBC has acquired the rights to a new drama, and it sounds incredible. Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the new show Apples Never Fall follows a family that descends into chaos following the disappearance of the movie’s matriarch, Joy.

The official synopsis reads: “Apples Never Fall centres on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan and Joy have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

“While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.”

Speaking about the show, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC Sue Deeks said: “Suspenseful and sinister, Apples Never Fall is a compelling mystery drama that will keep BBC viewers intrigued until its riveting final episode.”

The adaptation’s author, Liane, is also known for her other hugely popular novel adaptations, including Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz, and Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman.

Who is in the Apples Never Fall cast?

There is a very impressive line-up of stars in the new drama, including Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill, Nyad actress Annette Bening, The White Lotus star Jake Lacy, Mad Men actress Alison Brie, Shattered’s Conor Merrigan-Turner and The Speedway Murders’ actress Essie Randles.

Speaking about his character on the show, Sam told Decider: “I’d like to think I don’t have a lot of common with Stan, who is one of those alpha male people that I can’t bear in life. He’s also extremely driven. I’ve never had an ambition for anything at all. And he’s ruthlessly athletic, and I could never boast anything like that. Stan and I stand in contradiction to each other, that’s for sure.”

When is the show out?

Despite having already been released in the US on the streaming platform Peacock, UK fans can expect to watch it on BBC and BBC iPlayer later this year, so watch this space!

Viewers in the US have already shared their thoughts on the show, with one person writing: “I wish more people actually had Peacock so they could see how great #ApplesNeverFall is. If this was an HBO miniseries, we'd all be OBSESSED.”

Another person added: “Just finished watching the series #Applesneverfall SUCH A GOOD SERIES! Had me glued to the screen! Great cast as well! Sam Niell is brilliant,” while a third wrote: “If you need a good binge, I highly recommend #applesneverfall on Peacock. Just as tense and brilliant as the book it is based upon.”