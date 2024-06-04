Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning talks relationship with Richard Gadd amid lawsuit drama

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has opened up about her very close bond with Richard Gadd, revealing that the pair have gone through a “crazy time together” after the Netflix show shot to worldwide success.

Speaking on Reign with Josh Smith, Jessica said: “I know him in a way that I've not really known anyone before. We’ve gone through a bit of a crazy time together, and we filmed this now nearly two years ago and the audition process was March 2022. So we've known each other for a while now.

WATCH: How Baby Reindeer became an overnight phenomenon

“And I think when you work so closely with somebody, we've got a real special bond and really care about him…The effect that especially episode four has had on people watching, it's just been amazing to be a part of and I'm so proud of him.

“I think he was really honest and brave in how he told this story, and he's having people talk to him all the time about how they've opened up to family members for the first time and just think that's just incredible. If people are out there feeling lonely and it's never only ever happened to them, and then they see someone else who's gone through something similar, I think that's really special.”

Jessica’s new interview comes following the controversy surrounding the hugely popular show, after the real-life counterpart of Jessica’s character Martha, Fiona Harvey, confirmed to Piers Morgan that she planned to sue Netflix for her portrayal in the show. She claimed that she was never convicted of stalking, which the show depicts.

She said: “We’ve had no apologies from Netflix or him, nothing. I mean, for someone who says he feels sorry for me, I’ve had no apology. My character seems to have smashed up a bar, sexually assaulted him in a canal, been to prison. There are a number of other allegations, and… That’s not true.”

She added: “I think he’s done bloody well out of defaming me… He’s making money out of untrue facts. He’s been the ultimate misogynist.”

Richard has spoken about the real-life Martha in previous interviews, saying that he didn’t pursue criminal charges due to her mental health. Speaking to The Independent about the situation, he said: “When we think of stalkers, we always think of films like Misery and Fatal Attraction, where the stalker is a monstrous figure in the night down an alleyway. But usually, it’s a prior relationship or someone you know or a work colleague.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer

“Stalking and harassment is a form of mental illness. It would have been wrong to paint her as a monster, because she’s unwell, and the system’s failed her.”