11 TV shows that are a total must-watch coming to Netflix in July

Need something fabulous to watch in July? Netflix is releasing a whole host of excellent shows, from the return of the smash hit series Cobra Kai to some seriously amazing documentary series. So ignore the heatwave, grab an ice lolly and enjoy some excellent TV!
Spring - 2 July
Love your sporting documentaries? Then this is one for you. The series delves into the lives of elite competitors training to be the fastest people in the world.
The show takes a behind-the-scenes look at the mental and physical toughness of the sprinters training their whole lives to cross the finish line in record time. Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson among many others feature.
Exploding Kittens - 12 July
Lucifer star Tom Ellis is this time voicing God in this cheeky adaptation of the smash hit card game. The synopsis reads: “Earth sucks, so God gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch?
"He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers.”
Goyo - 5 July
The synopsis for this compelling series reads: “Goyo, a Van Gogh devotee on the autism spectrum, works as a guide at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in the city of Buenos Aires. His orderly routine is disrupted when he develops a crush on Eva, a new security guard at the museum.
“Issues with her marriage have led her to become disillusioned with love — and to lose faith in herself sometimes. Goyo and Eva’s unexpected meeting will allow them both to discover a new way to love, and to be loved.”
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F - 3 July
Eddie Murphy stars as Detective Axel Foley, who is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner - played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt - as well as old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.
Cobra Kai - 18 July
Netflix is doing that really annoying thing where they take one of their popular shows and spread it out in different parts, meaning that the return of Cobra Kai will be back for 18 July, with part 2 airing on 28 November, while the finale will be released in 2025. So what can we expect?
With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.
Skywalkers: A Love Story - 19 July
If you’re not a fan of heights, look away now. Part romance, part thriller, the movie follows a daredevil couple as they take their relationship to new heights in a wild scheme to climb the world’s second highest skyscraper and perform a death-defying stunt on the spire. Gulp!
Vanished into the Night - 11 July
Fancy a crime drama? The story follows Elena, an American psychiatrist lives in Italy with her partner Pietro. The pair run a hotel with two children before splitting up. However, things go horribly wrong when their children vanish into thin air while they are with Pietro at the farm.
The synopsis continues: “They receive a phone call: their children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours. For Elena it's all clear: the kidnappers are the loan sharks with whom Pietro got into debt to try in vain to restore the farm. They are dangerous people, capable of anything: Pietro and Elena will have to do as they say.” Sign us up!
The Decameron - 25 July
Billed as a soapy dark comedy sex romp, this story takes place in 1348 after the Black Death strikes hard and a group of nobles retreat to a villa with their servants to wait it out. The description continues: “But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.”
Simone Biles Rising - TBC, July
Ready to see some incredible gymnastics? Simone Biles was one of the biggest talking points of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front-row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition.
In the documentary, Simone faces to traumas of her past, how to manage her mental health and rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up.
Master of the House - 18 July
This one sounds seriously up our street! The story follows the newlywed wife Kaimook after her diamond tycoon husband dies in mysterious circumstances. The explanation continues: “Drama unfolds as Roongroj’s sons become embroiled in a cutthroat battle over their deceased father’s estate.
This soapy and spicy drama-thriller takes an inside look at the conflict from the perspective of tormented servants who have been suppressing resentment over the immensely wealthy family’s poor treatment of them - even though they are the ones who have been helping to cover up their employers’ dirty secrets.”
The Man With 1000 Kids - 3 July
This documentary follows the story of Dutch scammer Jonathan Meijer, who deceived women into having his babies on a massive scale. The three-part series looks at the fertility industry and how lack of regulations led to the bizarre situation. Featuring the parents involved in Jonathan’s schemes, the series looks at how he managed to defraud so many people - and why the law needs to change.