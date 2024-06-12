Netflix’s Geek Girl: is season 2 happening?

Fans are absolutely loving the sweet new teen show Geek Girl that recently landed on Netflix - but will the show be back for season two? Here’s what we know so far…

What is Geek Girl about?

The synopsis reads: “Harriet Manners’ life is turned upside down when she’s thrust into the world of fashion. Tightly wound agents, off-beat designers, impossibly high heels, a cute supermodel with a great smile, Harriet has no idea what she’s in for.”

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Will the show be back for season 2?

Tim Downie, who stars in the show, shared: “We’re the most-watched show in the world today on Netflix! No 1! Incredible. So proud of our #GeekGirl family! It has so much heart in it, it’s a magical thing that people have taken into theirs. Thanks so much to everyone who’s watched so far, it’s down to all of you.”

Is it coming back for season 2?

The show was only released on 30 May on the streaming platform, and Netflix often spends time collating audience viewership before approving a movie for a second series. However, Emily Carey, who plays Harriet, has opened up about a potential season two, telling Our Culture magazine: “I know it’s so cliche, and every actor says this about their show, but it is like a family. We all get along so well. And I adore them. We had the best summer. And so the thought of being able to do that again is very exciting.”

Emily Carey in Geek Girl

What has the reaction been?

Fans have been loving the hit show, with many taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss it. One person wrote: “I just binge-watched all of #GeekGirl and this is your sign to watch it as well! It was an absolutely delightful and heartwarming series, with a lot of real moments and the last two episodes made me cry A LOT! Heartwarming tears! The entire ensemble has my heart!”

Have you watched Geek Girl yet?

Another person added: “Begging everyone to watch #GeekGirl on Netflix! The protagonist is autistic, played by Emily Carey (who is autistic, she played young Alicent in House Of The Dragon S1) and I really need S2 because it’s rare we get positive autistic representation, especially for girls/women.”

A third person opened up full of praise for the show’s representation, writing: “People really need to learn about autism outside of the stereotypes. We're not all the same. I haven't watched yet (I must!), but it sounds like one good way to do that is by watching GEEK GIRL.”