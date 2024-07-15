Viewers says hit show has gone 'too far' after shocking sex scene

In both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, fans are well aware that relationships between relatives within the Targaryen family are the norm, with the Targaryen monarchy full of sibling and cousin marriages, with even the main character Queen Rhaenyra marrying her uncle, Daemon.
However, there is one scene in the latest episode where fans are saying the show has gone 'too far'. Find out more…
In season two, episode 5, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) continues his stay in the castle of Harrenhal, which is said to be cursed. After a spooky encounter with a castle resident, Alys Rivers, Daemon begins to have various hallucinations, including seeing Rhaenyra sewing a child he arranged to have murdered's head back onto his body, and killing another version of Rhaenyra after she mocks him for becoming heir to the Iron Throne.
In the latest episode, Daemon dreams that he is having sex with a mysterious Targaryen woman who is speaking to him about how he should have been King. In the final moments of the scene, she refers to him as her "favourite son", meaning he had been dreaming about his mother - who died when he was aged just two.
She says: "You were always the strong one. The finest swordsman. The fearless dragonrider. Your brother had great love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution. Viserys was unsuited for the crown, but you, Daemon, you were made to wear it. If only you’d be born first. My favourite son."
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "This is too far, even for Targaryens," while another shared a photo of all of the incestual Targaryen relationships, writing: "Gotta draw the line somewhere." Another person joked: "Wtf Daemon and his mom!!! This Harrenhal arc must end! #HouseOfTheDragon."
Others were quick to explain the scene, with one posting: "Did Daemon [sleep with] his mom? No, it was a dream and dreams are not real. And secondly, It's not HIS dream. Alys Rivers, the now confirmed greenseer, knows what happened in his dream. Meaning she put Alyssa there, and knows who she is."
Aside from some questionable scenes, viewers have been loving the latest episodes of the hit HBO show, which stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as warring factions of the same family split in civil war. Set 200 years ahead of Daenerys Targaryen, one of the main characters in Game of Thrones, the story is set to explain how the dragons die out before Daenerys' three arrivals into the world in the season one finale.