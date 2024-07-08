Skip to main contentSkip to footer
House of the Dragon: Did [SPOILER] die in season two episode four?
House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell

House of the Dragon: Did [SPOILER] die in season two episode four?

Spoiler alert for House of the Dragon season 2 episode four  

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
45 minutes ago
House of the Dragon was back for another jaw-dropping episode, which saw dragons go to war with their riders - and a beloved character or two weren’t making the journey back. But, the fate of one character went unconfirmed. So, did they survive episode four? Warning, major spoilers ahead for episode four as well as the book events of George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood

In the episode, The Red Dragon and the Gold, the two Targaryen families go up against each other in all-out war after Rhaenyra’s final attempt at finding peace with Alicent Hightower fails. Aemond and Criston plan to lay siege to Rook’s Rest, which will cut Rhaenyra off at Dragonstone. 

King Aegon in House of the Dragon© HBO
King Aegon in House of the Dragon

Princess Rhaenys volunteers to fly to Rock’s Rest to defend it, therefore preventing Rhaenyra and her heir, Jacaerys, from coming to any harm. Meanwhile, Aemond and Ser Criston lead the charge from the other side, with Aemond killing Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys. However, he also appears to attack his elder brother King Aemond and his dragon Sunfyre, leading the episode to end with Ser Criston looking upon Aegon and his dragon on the ground - but were they killed? 

WATCH: House of the Dragon season 2 trailer

Warning, spoilers ahead for the novel Fire and Blood. You have been warned!

King Aegon is, in fact, not dead at the end of episode four, but he definitely isn’t okay either. According to the novel, Aegon burned half of his body, severely in his arm, broke his ribs and hip, and is left with terrible scars. 

King Aegon II © HBO
King Aegon II is badly hurt

"King Aegon II did not die, though his burns brought him such pain that some say he prayed for death. Carried back to King’s Landing in a closed litter to hide the extent of his injuries, His Grace did not rise from his bed for the rest of the year. Septons prayed for him, maesters attended him with potions and milk of the poppy, but Aegon slept nine hours out of every ten, waking only long enough to take some meagre nourishment before he slept again." 

Tom Glynn-Carney in House of the Dragon© HBO
Tom Glynn-Carney plays Aegon in the hit show

After his recovery, he was carried in a litter or walked with a crutch, while Aemond took over his duties as ‘Prince Consort’. Meanwhile, his dragon Sunfyre loses a wing and is too big to move, and so remains at Rook’s Rest “crawling through the ashes like some great golden wyrm”. Ouch. 

