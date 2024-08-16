Today Show viewers wake up to very different show as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are replaced

Savannah Guthrie has been off work most of the week to spend time with her beloved family, and on Friday, Hoda Kotb followed suit.

As a result, the co-anchors were both absent from the iconic news desk, with two equally popular stars there to keep their seats warm.

Today's Third Hour stars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin stepped up to sub the show, with Craig explaining at the start of the program that both Hoda and Savannah were starting their weekends a little early.

While it is not known how Hoda is spending her day, it's likely that she's wanting some quality time with her family.

The long-running anchor has had an exciting few weeks, having celebrated her 60th birthday last week, and was treated to a special birthday show on Monday.

Savannah, meanwhile, is spending her time off at her country house in upstate New York.

The star shared a number of photos from the stunning property on social media on Thursday, as she gave a glimpse inside her daughter's tenth birthday celebrations, in a post titled "this is 10".

© NBC Craig Melvin has been co-hosting Today in Savannah's absence for most of the week

Savannah's oldest child Vale turned 10 on Tuesday, and the doting mom made sure to take the day off work to be with her, marking the start of her vacation leave.

Savannah and Hoda have been co-hosting Today together since November 2017, when Hoda took over from Matt Lauer after he was fired from the show for sexual misconduct.

© Instagram Savannah has been celebrating her daughter's birthday this week while off work

The mother-of-two was later announced as Matt's official replacement in January 2018.At the time, Savannah said: "This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I am so thrilled."

Hoda - who had been a Fourth Hour co-host for many years before with Kathie Lee Gifford - said of the news: "I am pinching myself. I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia, where my mom has likely fainted."

Savannah and Hoda are incredibly close both on and off air, and have been there for each other during both the good and the bad times.

Hoda was part of the dedications section in Savannah's latest book, Mostly What God Does, which was released earlier this year.

Savannah wrote: "And if you ever find yourself attempting something hard and scary, I hope you have someone as irresistibly enthusiastic as Hoda Kotb - and her two giant pom poms - cheering you to the finish line."

© Instagram Hoda with her beloved family

Both Savannah and Hoda are working moms and understand only too well the balance - and at times struggle - of juggling family life while fronting a morning news show.

Hoda previously opened up about working with Savannah during a chat with Good Housekeeping magazine. She said: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did.

"What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

