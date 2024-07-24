NBC's Today makes it official as show announces new member of on-air family — and you'll recognize her

Today shared some exciting news on Tuesday when the NBC morning show revealed they're welcoming someone new to the on-air family.

On Wednesday, viewers can tune in for the first segment from the contributor, who loyal fans of the show will recognize.

The statement read: "After a year of many TODAY Show and Good Morning America segments, a Super Bowl commercial for CeraVe, and a L'Oreal advertisement, we're thrilled to announce that as of July 24, 2024 Dr. Michelle Henry will be an official Contributor at the TODAY show.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Today hosts tease Paris Olympics coverage

"Tune into the 9AM hour tomorrow (Wednesday July 24th) for her first segment as an official contributor!."

The doctor is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan.

© Getty Images Dr. Michelle Henry is officially a new contributor for Today

She'll join the team, which includes Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Carson Daly.

The show is currently enjoying a summer switch up with many of the hosts taking vacations or assignments abroad.

© NBC Dr. Michelle Henry chats with Sheinelle Jones during segment on Today

Savannah and Hoda will jet to Paris imminently to cover the Paris Olympics, as will Al and Craig.

They'll be involved in NBC's coverage of the Opening Ceremony, which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tirico.

© Dia Dipasupil Hoda and Savannah can't wait to head off to the Olympics

They can't wait for their latest hosting gig as they're passionate about the games.

Speaking to People about the adventure, Hoda said she's "looking forward to all of it."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images It'll be a summer shake up for Today

In addition to "watching as many of the Olympics events as I can with the athletes," she's excited to be "sitting with Savannah [Guthrie], having a croissant, and just having some cappuccino and having a beautiful meal and sitting outside.

"I want to do all the good things. I want to try all the Parisian things," she added.

© Getty Images Hoda is a huge fan of the gymnastics

Savannah mirrored the statement when she told Today: "It's really the first time the world is getting together without any restrictions. This is a true, post-pandemic Olympics. It's behind us, and it's so thrilling. And it doesn’t hurt that it's in Paris. Everybody is so excited to be there."

Hoda then added: "I think it's a dose of something we all need, want and are ready for, and it's going to be amazing. I can already imagine it. I can already see it. And I think it's going to infuse us with what we need right now."