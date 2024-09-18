Tom Cruise snapped filming jaw-dropping stunt for Mission Impossible 8 - and it might be his riskiest yet

Tom Cruise is taking part in a jaw-dropping stunt for Mission Impossible 8. The star, who has parachuted from motorbikes, clung to the side of planes and taken part in skydiving while filming the hit movie franchise, was spotted taking part in aerial stunts - and it looks like it's going to be gripping to say the least!

Tom was filming the stunts in Bicester, north Oxfordshire on Monday 15 September, where he was spotted wearing a harness while flying in two different planes, and he appeared to be standing up during the flight in a daring move, as well as flying one of the planes in another shot. In another snap, he could be seen wearing a balaclava, presumably to protect him from the windy skies while filming.

© Dean / Click News / SplashNews.com Hollywood daredevil Tom Cruise was spotted soaring through the skies of Oxfordshire

Locals were quick to take to social media during filming, with one posting: "So now I know who to complain to about flying low over my property!!! I demand an in person apology with flowers and a tux."

Another person wrote: "Saw it this morning over Ambrosden ,wondered what was going on."

Tom is set to star in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2, which hit a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes back in 2023. Filming resumed this year, with Tom being snapped in London locations including Westminster Bridge and the Natural History Museum. Tom was also spotted in Surrey and Derbyshire - and now Oxfordshire!

Despite the setbacks, the movie is now well underway, with director Chris McQuarrie giving some hints about the upcoming movie, telling Collider: "Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better. We've done underwater sequences previously.

© Getty Images Tom with Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell

"We've worked underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences. And we analyze why we were dissatisfied. Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences."

The film, which is slated to land in cinemas in May 2025, will follow Tom's character Ethan and his team as they continue their search for the Sevastopol submarine in a bid to destroy the Entity – an AI program gone rogue. Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales are all expected to return - Stephen Oyoung has also joined the cast.

© Sky Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie on set of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote: "Mission accepted! Thank you to Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie for having me along for the ride. An absolute dream come true and an incredible master class in filmmaking everyday! Can't wait for you all to see it!"