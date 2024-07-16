Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 announces major cast update amid filming delays
Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise and Pom Klementieff in Sydney© Getty

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 announces major cast update amid filming delays

Stephen Oyoung will appear in the action movie

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Stephen Oyoung is joining the Mission: Impossible family. According to Deadline, the actor and stunt performer has signed on to the eighth movie in an undisclosed role. Having worked as a fight choreographer on 47 Ronin and The Equalizer, Stephen has also appeared in TV dramas, including NCIS, Hawaii Five-0 and Good Trouble

Stephen Oyoung at Comic-Con© Getty
Stephen Oyoung will appear in an undisclosed role

Penning an announcement on Instagram, Stephen shared his excitement, writing: "Mission accepted! Thank you to Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie for having me along for the ride. An absolute dream come true and an incredible master class in filmmaking everyday! Can't wait for you all to see it!"

Currently, details surrounding Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, have been kept under wraps. Led by Tom Cruise, the Hollywood heavyweight has been spotted filming scenes around the UK in recent months.

Tom Cruise smiling on the red carpet for Mission Impossible 7© Getty
Tom Cruise has been spotted filming the eighth instalment around the UK

Earlier this year, Tom transformed into his on-screen counterpart Ethan Hunt to shoot at the Natural History Museum in Kensington and Westminster Bridge. Derbyshire and Surrey have also served as filming locations. 

In May, however, it was reported that Mission: Impossible was facing a major setback, after a technical malfunction caused complications. Per The Mirror, cast and crew were forced to press pause after a malfunction with a £23million submarine occurred. More specifically, the gimbal used to lower the structure had jammed, requiring ongoing repairs. Tom is yet to address these reports. 

Currently, the premiere date for the eighth instalment is listed as May 23, 2025. The film was expected to land in cinemas in 2024, but after the SAG-AFTRA strikes began last year, it was forced to delay production. 

The complete cast of Mission Impossible 7 pose together on the red carpet. © Getty
Mission Impossible 8 was reportedly delayed by a technical malfunction in May

Appearing alongside Tom and newcomer Stephen, fans are also awaiting the return of Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Pom Klementieff in the sequel. 

Details surrounding the film are naturally top secret but director Christopher McQuarrie has teased what's to come. Speaking to Collider, the 55-year-old noted that there will be an epic underwater sequence in Part Two. "Tom and I are constantly reevaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better," he explained. 

Tom Cruise and Director Christopher McQuarrie attend the Global Premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' at Palais de Chaillot on July 12, 2018 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Tom with director Christopher McQuarrie

"We've done underwater sequences previously. We've worked underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences. And we analyze why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area. Everything you're looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences."

