Friends turns 30: from Jennifer Aniston to Matt LeBlanc, see the cast's then-and-now photos
Friends turns 30: from Jennifer Aniston to Matt LeBlanc, see the cast's then-and-now photos
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (front l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in 1994© Getty

Friends turns 30: from Jennifer Aniston to Matt LeBlanc, see the cast's then-and-now photos

The beloved show starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer premiered on September 22, 1994

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
If you can believe it, it has been a milestone 30 years since the beloved sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, premiered.

When it premiered on September 22, 1994, the show drew approximately 22 million viewers, making it the 15th most watched television show of the week, and by the time it ended a decade later, on May 6, 2024, it was watched by a whopping 52.5 million people.

A lot has changed since then, though arguably the most heartbreaking change of all has been the untimely passing of Matthew, who passed away aged 54 in his Los Angeles home on October 28 of last year.

Remembering Matthew Perry: our favorite Chandler Bing moments

In addition to their own poignant, individual tributes some weeks after his passing, in the days following, the cast paid tribute with a joint statement, which read: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

In honor of the 30th anniversary, take a look back at photos of the cast the year the famed show premiered, along with the latest photos of them.

1/6

Split image of Jennifer Aniston in 1994 vs. 2024© Getty

Jennifer Aniston

2/6

Split image of Courteney Cox in 1994 vs. 2024© Instagram

Courteney Cox

3/6

Split image of Lisa Kudrow in 1994 vs. 2024© Instagram

Lisa Kudrow

4/6

Split image of Matthew Perry in 1994 vs. 2024© Getty

Matthew Perry

5/6

Split image of Matt LeBlanc in 1994 vs. 2024© Getty

Matt LeBlanc

6/6

Split image of David Schwimmer in 1994 vs. 2024© Getty

David Schwimmer

