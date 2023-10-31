The cast of Friends: What are their net worths and where are they now?

The world was shocked by the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing from the iconic '90s sitcom, “Friends”.

Matthew, 54, was discovered unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on 28th October.

“Friends” remains a cultural phenomenon since its debut from 1994 to 2004, with its reunion special in 2021 reminding us of the show's everlasting impact.

For the show's first season, each cast member earned $22,500 per episode. However, by the series finale in 2004, they were raking in $1 million per episode, marking them among the highest-paid TV actors of the 2000s.In memory of Matthew, we look at the journey and achievements of the beloved “Friends” cast.

© Getty Images American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston and Canadian-American actor, comedian and producer, Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green)

Jennifer portrayed the fashion-forward Rachel, evolving from a runaway bride to a successful fashionista with a turbulent romance with Ross.

Post Friends, Jen's film career took off with hits like "Marley and Me" and "We're the Millers". She ventured into TV production with Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show", winning a SAG Award.

Jennifer also established herself as a business mogul with various endorsements and her own line, LolaVie. She's also made wise real estate investments, with her net worth estimated at a whopping £320million.

© NBC (l-r) Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)

As Ross, David played the comically serious paleontologist and Rachel's love interest. His post-show career has been vibrant, lending his voice for Melman in "Madagascar" and directing "Run Fatboy Run".

David's portrayal of Robert Kardashian in "The People v. O.J. Simpson" was particularly acclaimed. David's current estimated net worth stands at $120 million.

© NBC Matthew and Courteney Cox in "The One with the Truth About London" from 2001

Courteney Cox (Monica Geller)

Courteney shone as Monica, the meticulous chef with a heart of gold. Post "Friends", she starred in "Cougar Town" and reprised her role as Gale Weathers in the "Scream" franchise. She also directed "Just Before I Go" and starred in "Shining Vale".

Engaged to Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol since 2013, Courteney boasts a net worth estimated at $150 million.

© David M. Benett Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc

Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani)

Matt became a household name as the lovable Joey Tribbiani. His career post "Friends" was a mix of television roles, including the "Joey" spin-off, "Episodes", and "Man with a Plan". He also hosted the BBC's "Top Gear". A car enthusiast in real life, Matt's net worth is estimated at $85 million.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay)

Lisa captivated audiences as the eccentric Phoebe. Her career post "Friends" has been diverse, starring in series like "Web Therapy" and movies such as "P.S. I Love You". She co-created, wrote, and starred in HBO's "The Comeback", earning an Emmy nomination. Lisa's net worth is believed to be around $130 million.

© Frederick M. Brown Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)

Matthew's portrayal of Chandler remains unforgettable. Beyond "Friends", he played significant roles in movies and TV shows like "17 Again" and "The Good Wife". His memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing", released in 2022, gave a raw insight into his battles with addiction. The circumstances surrounding his recent death were shocking, with no indications of foul play. Matthew's net worth at the time of his passing was estimated at $120 million.