Inside Midsomer Murders star John Nettles' friendship with Daniel Casey

Midsomer Murders turned 27 in March! The detective drama, which first aired in 1997, was originally helmed by fan favourites, John Nettles and Daniel Casey – aka DCI Tom Barnaby and DS Gavin Troy.

© Tony Ward/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images John Nettles and Daniel Casey got on "very well" behind the scenes

After teaming up on season one, John and Daniel spent the next six years solving crimes, until Daniel confirmed his departure, and subsequently exited in 2003. During their time together on set, the actors spent countless hours bonding behind the scenes and they developed the sweetest friendship. Keep reading for all the details…

Speaking to Saga, Daniel opened up about working with John. "I had a fantastic time," he began. "John and I got on really well, from the first day really.

© Getty Daniel appeared in the first seven seasons of Midsomer Murder before leaving in 2003

"The first scene we shot, we had to drive up in a car outside a murder scene, stop, get out, have a bit of a chat and walk in the house. I drove up, I stopped, I got out, said my line... and all I could hear was shouting from inside the car. I'd parked about an inch from a wall and John couldn't open the door. He was saying 'Ambitious little swine, isn't he?!'"

Ahead of his return in season two of the series, Daniel sang John's praises, and compared DCI Barnaby and DS Troy's relationship to their own.

"In Midsomer Murders, there isn't the antagonism between most police leads and sidekicks. The nice thing about Troy is that he does look up to Barnaby although he would never admit it," explained Daniel.

"Their relationship is more comfortable now compared to the first series, but Barnaby still keeps him at arms length. "Their relationship is quite similar to our own. There's a significant gap between John and me in age and career. He's so experienced and has done everything, while I'm still at the beginning."

Recommended video You may also like Holly Willoughby makes cameo on Midsomer Murders

"They do needle each other from time to time, however, and Barnaby enjoys watching him fumble around in the dark," Daniel continued. "John and I, on the other hand, get on very well. I went to see him in panto last year and he even put in a few quips for me in the script."

For Daniel, his decision to leave Midsomer wasn't an easy one. Motivated to "branch out" in his career, the star's departure came at the start of season seven, with DS Gavin Troy promoted to Detective Inspector and transferred to Middlesbrough.

© ITV/Shutterstock In 2016, Daniel appeared in Coronation Street

While Daniel's departure was bittersweet, the actor reunited with John on set in 2008, filming a brief cameo at Cully Barnaby's wedding in season 11. Away from the ITV drama, the 52-year-old has also appeared in episodes of Inspector George Gently (2010), Casualty (2014), Coronation Street (2016) and EastEnders (2018).