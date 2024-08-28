Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey's life after show: from comments on exit to home life

Daniel Casey rose to fame in the late 1990s thanks to his starring role in ITV's Midsomer Murders. The actor played John Nettles's on-screen sidekick, DS Gavin Troy, for the first six seasons and later returned for a cameo appearance for Cully Barnaby's wedding in season 11.

But why did Daniel leave the show and what has he been up to since stepping down from the role? Here's all we know…

Daniel's Midsomer Murders exit

Daniel left the show in 2003 after 29 episodes. Opening up about his departure, Daniel revealed that while he had a "fantastic time", he felt it was time to "branch out".

"I was just aware I didn't want to stay with the same thing for too long and I wanted to branch out," Daniel told Saga.

© Getty Daniel Casey starred in six seasons of Midsomer Murders

Opening up about his off-screen relationship with co-star John, he recalled their first scene together: "John and I got on really well, from the first day really. The first scene we shot, we had to drive up in a car outside a murder scene, stop, get out, have a bit of a chat and walk in the house. I drove up, I stopped, I got out, said my line... and all I could hear was shouting from inside the car.

"I'd parked about an inch from a wall and John couldn't open the door. He was saying 'Ambitious little swine, isn't he?!'"

Daniel's TV roles since Midsomer Murders

After leaving the show, Daniel landed roles in Doctors and Casualty before becoming a soap star. Viewers may recognise him as Tom Finlay in Coronation Street, Tom Bailey in EastEnders and Terry in Emmerdale.

Daniel played DS Gavin Troy

In recent years, Daniel has appeared in various theatre productions, including Cluedo Stage Play, Abigail's Party, Sleepless: A Musical Romance, and Yes, Prime Minister!.

© ITV/Shutterstock Daniel as Tom in Coronation Street

Daniel's life away from the cameras

Since 2005, Daniel has been married to his wife Ellie Casey, with whom he shares two sons, Rafferty and Milo.

© @danielcasey1767/Instagram Daniel starred in a production of Abigail’s Party in 2019

While the actor likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he did celebrate his son Rafferty's 18th birthday with a touching post on Instagram in June.

"Happy 18th Birthday my beautiful boy," penned the proud dad. "I can't believe you are 18, it seems like 2 minutes since you were that tatty-headed little boy. Love you all the world."