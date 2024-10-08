Madeleine McCann: prime suspect in disappearance found not guilty in unrelated sexual assault case

The main suspect in the German authorities' investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner, has been found not guilty in a trial for separate sex crimes. The 47-year-old, who was named as the prime suspect by German police back in 2020, was on trial for three rapes and sex abuse cases from 2000 to 2017.

Although Brueckner was facing a 15-year sentence if found guilty of the crimes, he was acquitted of all charges, meaning that he could be released as early as 2025. Speaking about the role, Judge Engemann said: "We as judges have sworn an oath, and it is to serve the truth only. We take this very seriously but we cannot wrap people in cotton wool. This oath means that we don't have to cater to the views of the media, the defence and the prosecution, or the table of regulars-in-a-pub.

WATCH: A brief history of the Madeleine McCann case

"Everyone had heard about (Brueckner) in the Maddie McCann case and they all knew that Brueckner since 2020 was always named by the public prosecution office. When in the media, a person is here described as a sex monster and a pervert, then it influences the witness. When massive third-party suggestions are made in this way, then the testimonies in court are almost worthless for the legal chamber."

The convicted rapist is currently serving a sentence where he is set to be released in September 2025. During the trial, Brueckner's former cellmate claimed that the suspect confessed to abducting a child in Portugal.

© AFP Gerry and Kate McCann, the parents of the missing three-year-old girl Madeleine McCann, read a statement to the press outside their resort apartment, 11 May 2007

He explained: "He was looking for money. He said he didn't find any money but found a kid and took the child. He said that two hours later, there were police and dogs all over the place, so he then went away, out of the area. He said that he took the child in Portugal in his car, and at the time when the police and dogs were at the house, he drove away and he was gone… He asked me if the DNA from a child can be taken from bones under the ground. I took it seriously."

His former friend Helge Busching also claimed that he had said that the missing girl "didn't scream". Brueckner's defence lawyers discredited the testimonies, claiming that there was a lack of evidence and credible witnesses.

© Getty Kate and Gerry McCann hold up a picture of Madeleine during a press conference in 2007

Madeleine McCann went missing back in 2007 while on holiday with her family, just a few days before her fourth birthday. Her parents, Kate and Gerry, had been dining at a nearby Tapas restaurant with friends, with one member of the group regularly checking on the children.

She has now been missing for 17 years, and her parents regularly update the public with their search for her. Back in May, they wrote: "It’s 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us. It’s hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief. Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the ‘living in limbo’ is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches.

© Handout Christian Brueckner has been found not guilty

"Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going. We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that. Thank you again for remembering Madeleine and all missing children."