Madeleine McCann's father Gerry McCann makes passionate public statement

An ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, aired on Thursday, and Madeleine McCann's father Gerry McCann shared a very rare statement with the network ahead of the airing about his thoughts on the UK press.

In a statement to ITV News, he said: "The Labour Party made promises to us, alongside dozens of other victims of press intrusion and criminality, that the Second Part of the Leveson Inquiry would proceed.

"Only Leveson Part Two will provide justice to those of us who have suffered at the hands of the press and end the corrupt and damaging relationship between the press and politicians. This Government must have the courage and integrity to keep those promises and proceed with the Second Half of the Leveson Inquiry."

Gerry, and his wife Kate, previously gave evidence following the phone hacking scandal at News of the World back in 2011, claiming that tabloids showed "no respect" following the kidnapping of their daughter Madeleine in 2007. The second part of the Leveson Inquiry was intended to examine the relationship between the press and the police, but was cancelled by the Conservative government in 2018.

The couple went on to claim for unlawful information gathering against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun and the News of the World, which was settled in 2023 with damages paid.

© AFP Gerry and Kate McCann, the parents of the missing three-year-old girl Madeleine McCann, read a statement to the press outside their resort apartment, 11 May 2007

Prime Minister Kier Starmer responded to the statement, by denying that the second part of the Inquiry would be happening. He said: "We set out in our manifesto our programme for action for this government, we've laid that out in the King's Speech, which clearly sets out our priorities and the second half of Leveson is not among them.

"I've been clear that one of the purposes of mission-driven government is to be clear about what we can achieve, the time frame, the purpose we need to put to it, but also that it dictates our priorities in government, given the mess that we've inherited and we're finding more of it every day, it's really important that we keep to those priorities."

© Getty Madeleine McCann went missing when she was three

The McCanns recently shared a plea to press back in 2023 after their twin children, Sean and Amelie, turned 18 after some publications shared photos of Amelie at a candle ceremony for Madeleine.

Sharing on their website, Kate wrote: "As we do every year, we gathered in our village yesterday evening to mark the anniversary of our daughter Madeleine’s abduction. It was a special event and lovely to sense the hope and warmth of those who were there.

© Miguel Villagran Kate McCann, the mother of the missing 4-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann looks at a poster showing her missing daughter during a press conference in 2007

"I was dismayed, however, that this sadly provided an opportunity for a local journalist to exploit the presence of our younger daughter who does not wish to be photographed or interviewed and was made to feel uncomfortable, especially at such a special moment of hope for Madeleine."

