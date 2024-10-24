Tarzan star Ron Ely dies aged 86 - five years after family tragedy

Ron Ely, best known for playing Tarzan in the 1960s TV series, has passed away aged 86. The actor died at his home in Los Alamos in Santa Barbara, California on 29 September.

His death was announced by his daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, who wrote on Instagram: "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad," she penned in a statement.

"My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader."

© Kevin Parry/Shutterstock Ron Ely passed away aged 86

Kirsten added: "I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honour that has been. To me, he hung the moon."

Ron played the titular character in the NBC TV show Tarzan from 1966 to 1968, helping to form the modern image of Edgar Rice Burroughs's book character.

During his time on the series, Ron performed his own stunts and broke a number of bones. He also worked directly with animals such as tigers and chimpanzees.

© Banner/Kobal/Shutterstock Ron Ely is best known for playing Tarzan

The Texas-born actor also starred in the 1960s adventure series, The Aquanauts, as well as films such as The Night of the Grizzly and 1975's Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze, in which he played the lead role.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he appeared in other hit TV shows including cruise ship-based comedy The Love Boat, and the superhero series, Wonder Woman.

© ARTE France Ron worked with animals and performed his own stunts in Tarzan

After retiring from acting in 2001, Ron pursued a career as an author and released two mystery novels. He briefly returned to acting in 2014 to play an Amish elder in the film Expecting Amish.

Ely went on to marry his high school sweetheart in 1959 before divorcing two years later. He later married Valerie Lundeen, whom he met while hosting the Miss America pageant telecast. The pair wed in 1984, three years after Valerie won the Miss Florida USA title in 1981. The couple had three children: Kirsten, Kaitland, and Cameron.

Ron's tragic family history

In 2019, Ron's 62-year-old wife Valerie was fatally stabbed at their home in Santa Barbara, California, by their son Cameron Ely.

The 30-year-old was then shot 24 times by police, killing him.

Ron, who was at home during the stabbing, challenged the prosecutor's report that said his son's shooting was justified. The actor and his two daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Santa Barbara County, the Sheriff's Office and the four deputies.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Ron with his wife Valerie Ely and their family in 1992

"If he didn't have a gun or he didn't have a weapon, what was the basis of shooting him?" Ely's attorney John Burris said in 2020. "They may have very well thought he was involved in some other activity involving the mom. But that's not a basis to shoot and kill him. You have to have a lawful basis to do that."

Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced in October 2020 that the shooting of Cameron was justified. A report said deputies shot the 30-year-old because he appeared to be threatening, failed to follow orders to hit the ground, and sprang up to his feet while moving his hands to his waist and shouting "I have a gun!".