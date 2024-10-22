Priscilla Presley shares rare photo of Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin in poignant tribute

Yesterday marked a difficult day for Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and the rest of the Presley family.

On Monday, October 21, the late Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough would have been celebrating his 32nd birthday, however he died of suicide aged 27 on July 12, 2020.

Benjamin was Lisa Marie's second child with ex-husband Danny Keough, with whom she also shared the Daisy Jones & the Six star; the late "Storm & Grace" singer, who also shared twins Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, herself also passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

In honor of Benjamin's birthday, his grandmother Priscilla took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute remembering him.

The Elvis & Me author shared a photo of her and Ben, seemingly taken not long before his passing, and wrote in her caption: "You are missed sweet Ben," along with a red rose emoji, her usual sign-off.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive messages. "Thinking of you and your family, grief is not easy. Sending love & hugs," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I'm so sorry for your loss. Happy birthday Ben!" and: "Happy heavenly birthday sweet kind Ben. My prayers are with you Priscilla," as well as: "May he rest in peace. Thinking of you and your family sweet Priscilla.

Fans of the Presley family know that prior to Ben's death, he and his mom had an especially tight-knit relationship, and how her wellbeing was severely impacted by his death.

MORE: Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have emotional reunion in honor of Lisa Marie Presley

© Getty Lisa Marie with her two oldest kids in 2002

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley's 5 biggest bombshells in memoir revealed

Following his passing, a spokesperson for Priscilla told People of Lisa Marie: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," adding: "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock She and Benjamin were especially close

In her newly-released posthumous memoir, which was finished by her daughter Riley, it is revealed that after his death, she kept his body on dry ice for two months at a guest house in her Los Angeles home.

MORE: Priscilla Presley makes emotional return to special place she, Elvis and Lisa Marie held dear — photo

© Getty The late singer died three years after her son's death

Riley wrote in the book that it was "really important" for her mom to "have ample time to say goodbye to him."

MORE: Priscilla Presley shares photo of ex Elvis Presley in poignant tribute on 47th anniversary of his death

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

The Zola actress, who has Benjamin's name tattooed on her clavicle, and gave her daughter Tupelo Benjamin's middle name Storm, also had an especially close relationship with her brother.

In a tribute on Instagram mourning him some days after his death, she wrote, in part: "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."